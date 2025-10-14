

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gemini 3.0 may be released as early as October 22, according to a leaked internal Google roadmap that is making the rounds on social media.



Before an announcement later this month, the image, which purports to depict Google's milestone calendar, enumerates several important development phases, such as internal testing and bug fixes.



Although the veracity of the leak is still unknown, tech observers are excited to see how Google intends to advance its flagship AI model. With its enhanced post-training performance and sophisticated 'thinking' capabilities, Gemini 2.5 Pro, which was released in March, marked a significant advancement.



However, many users still find Gemini unreliable in day-to-day use, even with its intelligence. Though impressive in theory, the model can be frustrating in practice, resembling a brilliant assistant that occasionally forgets what it was doing.



Google needs to prioritize dependability, responsiveness, and practical usability over lab-level intelligence if it wants Gemini 3.0 to really stand out. Users say that Gemini's memory is one of the hardest things to deal with. It can handle long conversations and complicated documents, but it often forgets what was said earlier in a conversation.



It would feel more like a personal assistant that remembers context, ongoing tasks, and important details if it had a memory system that worked better. Another problem is speed. Gemini's 'thinking mode' shows how it thinks, but it can be very slow. People want an AI that knows when to think deeply and when to give quick answers.



Also, figuring out what users want is still a weak point. Sometimes, Gemini gets simple questions wrong and gives the wrong answer with confidence. They want it to give them useful information, like feedback on their posture while working out or real-time cooking tips.



People want Gemini 3.0 to be a real digital assistant, not just a chatbot that suggests things or explains things. They want it to be able to do real-world tasks. It should be able to make reservations at a restaurant, plan a trip, keep track of schedules, and change plans when things don't go as planned.



