

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Users now have more control over the advertisements that appear in their search results thanks to Google. The business has revealed a new feature that allows users to conceal sponsored results, but only after they've been displayed.



The update modifies the way ads appear in search results and is being rolled out on both desktop and mobile devices. Google now combines all of the sponsored results under a single, sizable 'Sponsored' banner at the top of the results page rather than labeling each one separately.



This section can be hidden by tapping a button at the bottom after users have scrolled through it. The label, which can be expanded once more if necessary, is where the advertisements then collapse.



According to Google, search results will be simpler to navigate with the new design. However, some view it as an additional strategy used by the business to keep advertisements prominent, at least long enough for users to notice them.



Sponsored results are a significant component of the search giant's ad business, which still generates the majority of its revenue.



Google's search ads have gotten more difficult to distinguish from standard results over time. One step in that direction was the 2020 change from 'Ad' to 'Sponsored' labels.



Ads are still visible in this latest update, but they are a little bit easier to ignore.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



