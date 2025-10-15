Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta's Q3 Trading Update Invitation



15.10.2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST





We are delighted to invite you to our Q3 Trading Update Presentation Webcast: Thursday, October 30, 2025

at 14:30 CEST The presentation will be hosted by Xavier Rossinyol, Avolta CEO, and Yves Gerster, Avolta CFO. Accessible via webcast and phone, the presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.



Financial Report, News Release & Presentation



Avolta's Q3 Trading Update will be published at 06:30 CEST on October 30, 2025, with the documents available on our IR website .



Presentation and Video Conference



Access to the webcast will be available through our website . A playback will be available until November 30, 2025.



For phone access, please pre-register here . Upon registration you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code.



If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@avolta.net . For further information:



CONTACT

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone: +44 7543 800 405 Phone: +31 6 28 19 88 28 rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net



End of Media Release

