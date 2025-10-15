UK solar installer training tour scheduled for November leverages significant growth in the number of systems with Tigo optimizers in the region.

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced a three-stop training roadshow for UK solar installers. The golf-themed Tigo Hole-in-One Tour will feature hands-on technical education sessions in Glasgow, Rugby, and Bristol from November 3 to 6, 2025. The training roadshow follows the rapid growth in the number of solar installers in the region who choose Tigo for safe, monitored, and optimized solar with the Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) product family.

With the UK reaching over 2GW of operational solar capacity this year alone, the Kingdom has also become one of Tigo's fastest-growing European markets. Driven in part by the Ofgem ECO4 program specifications for solar monitoring as well as innovations that deliver performance uplift, UK installers have adopted Tigo TS4 MLPE devices that deliver more energy through Reclaimed Energy with optimization, and remote monitoring via the Tigo Access Point (TAP) and Cloud Connect Advanced (CCA). Of the tens of thousands of monitored Tigo installations now deployed across the UK, more than 75% were installed in the last 5 years alone. In response to this strong momentum and an increase in the number of installers deploying Tigo products, the Company will increase the support, business, and training resources locally, starting with the Hole-in-One Tour.

"We have relied on Tigo optimizers for years because of how well they perform in UK conditions, which often include suboptimal roof orientations for modules, and not infrequent cloud-related system shading," said Anthony Dixey, CEO at AWD Electrical Ltd T/A Economy Energy Group. "These new training sessions will be a great opportunity to do a deep dive with the Tigo EI Residential Solution and connect directly with the Tigo team. It's good to see a solar equipment manufacturing company investing in installers and making hands-on learning accessible."

Each of the three training sessions will feature hands-on product training, system design guidance, and direct access to Tigo experts. Installers will receive practical experience with the Tigo EI Residential Solution, an all-in-one system that integrates inverter, battery, and optimization technologies for simplified installation, intelligent energy management, and reliable backup power for multiple household loads. The training will also cover the Tigo TS4-A-O MLPE models, which deliver advanced module-level monitoring, enhanced energy harvesting through optimization, and increased power and current to keep pace with the increase in high-current solar modules deployed by installers to offer customers the most energy production per available rooftop space. Tigo TS4-A-O devices support solar modules up to 700W and are rated for a maximum short-circuit current of 20A and a maximum input voltage of 80V per module. The TS4-A products are fully backward-compatible with other Tigo TS4 products and are certified compatible with hundreds of inverter models.

"With hundreds of thousands of monitoring-enabled Tigo MLPE devices installed across the region, it was time to ensure that our growing list of installer partners has the training and support to keep making them successful with a complete Tigo optimized Energy Storage System," said Mirko Bindi, Senior VP Sales EMEA MD Europe at Tigo Energy. "Installers are at the center of our growth around the world, and our UK training tour reflects another part of our ongoing investment in training, personnel, and support for the installer community across the UK."

Building on strong engagement from UK installers at the Greentech trade show in September, the Hole-in-One Tour also supports the Tigo Green Glove installer success program, which provides advanced technical training, certification, and ongoing support for Tigo installation partners. Installers can register for one of the training sessions in Glasgow, Rugby, or Bristol from November 3 to 6, 2025, here.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

