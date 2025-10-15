

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - ASML Holding NV (ASML) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR2.125 billion, or EUR5.48 per share. This compares with EUR2.077 billion, or EUR5.28 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to EUR7.516 billion from EUR7.467 billion last year.



ASML Holding NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR2.125 Bln. vs. EUR2.077 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR5.48 vs. EUR5.28 last year. -Revenue: EUR7.516 Bln vs. EUR7.467 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: €9.2to€9.8 billion



