

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Land Company Plc (BLND.L), a real estate investment trust, on Wednesday issued a trading update ahead of its first-half results due on November 19.



The company expects underlying profit of £155 million, or 15.4 pence per share, for the first half, up from £143 million, or 15.3 pence per share, a year earlier.



Estimated rental value (ERV) growth stands at 2.4%, while EPRA net tangible assets have risen to 579 pence per share from 567 pence.



For the full year, British Land expects underlying EPS of at least 28.5 pence and projects growth of at least 6% for fiscal 2027. The company also reaffirmed its outlook for future ERV growth of 3%-5% per year across its portfolio.



