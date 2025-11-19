

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Land Company Plc. (BLND.L) reported that its profit after taxation attributable to shareholders of the company for the six months ended 30 September 2025 increased to 218 million pounds or 21.8 pence per share from 109 million pounds or 11.7 pence per share in the same quarter last year.



The company's underlying earnings per share for the six months ended 30 September 2025 were 15.4 pence compared to 15.3 pence in the previous year.



Profit before taxation was 218 million pounds up from 108 million pounds in the prior year.



Revenues for the period grew to 260 million pounds from 216 million pounds in the previous year.



The company delivered 4% like-for-like net rental income growth on the standing portfolio.



Like-for-like net rental growth is expected to be around 5% for fiscal year 2026. The company Reiterated guidance of 3-5% per annum ERV growth across the portfolio.



The company anticipates fiscal year 2026 underlying earnings per share of at least 28.5 pence, followed by growth of at least 6% in fiscal year 2027 to 30.2 pence, and a further 3-6% beyond.



The company also confirmed that they remain comfortable with current market expectations for underlying earnings per share.



The company declared an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 September 2025 of 12.32 pence per share, which will be a Property Income Distribution. Payment will be made on Wednesday 14 January 2026 to shareholders on the register at close of business on Friday 5 December 2025.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News