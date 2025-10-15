Pensana Plc - Publication of Annual Report 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15
15 October 2025
THISANNOUNCEMENTCONTAINSINSIDE INFORMATION
Pensana Plc
("Pensana" or the "Company")
Publication of Annual Report 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting
Pensana is pleased to advise that the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2025 has been published on the Company's website https://pensana.co.uk/Company-Reports/
The Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy will be published on the Company's website and will be posted to shareholders on or about 8 November 2025.
A copy of the Annual Report will also shortly be available on the National Storage Mechanism under the following link - https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).
