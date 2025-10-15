Pensana Plc - Publication of Annual Report 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

15 October 2025

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Publication of Annual Report 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Pensana is pleased to advise that the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2025 has been published on the Company's website https://pensana.co.uk/Company-Reports/

The Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy will be published on the Company's website and will be posted to shareholders on or about 8 November 2025.

A copy of the Annual Report will also shortly be available on the National Storage Mechanism under the following link - https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014.

