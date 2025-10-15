EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

Eleving Group today tightened the coupon range for the public offering of the new senior secured and guaranteed EUR 2025/2030 bonds (ISIN XS3167361651).



Following strong interest from institutional investors, the new bonds will be offered for subscription with an annual interest rate ranging from 9.5% to 10.0%, payable semi-annually. Investors may subscribe to the bonds through their custodian banks until 17 October 2025 (subject to earlier close). The final issue price of the new EUR 2025/2030 bonds will be determined and announced no later than 17 October 2025, based on the subscription offers received.



PUBLIC OFFER The public offering of the new Bonds is open to investors in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany and Luxembourg until 17 October 2025 (14:00 EEST / 13:00 CEST) .

. The bonds offer an annual interest rate of 9.5%-10.0%, payable semi-annually. The securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in Luxembourg is now available on the Company's website at: www.eleving.com



All information related to the issuance and purchase of the new bonds can be found on the Group's investment platform https://www.eleving.com/invest .



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 16 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.4 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,200 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.



Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.



Additional information:

Elina Dobulane

Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447



