Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSLR | ISIN: IS0000028538 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
ISLANDSBANKI HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISLANDSBANKI HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2025 10:30 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Íslandsbanki hf.: Conclusion of the Supreme Court - initial impact assessment

Reference is made to a release by Íslandsbanki (the Bank) on 14 October 2025, on the ruling of the Supreme Court of Iceland in case no. 55/2024 concerning a dispute on variable interest on a non-index linked mortgage. According to the Bank's initial impact assessment following the Supreme Court's ruling the impact is estimated to be less than ISK 1 billion, pre-tax.

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations - Bjarney Anna Bjarnadóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.