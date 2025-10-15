Íslandsbanki hf.: Conclusion of the Supreme Court - initial impact assessment

Reference is made to a release by Íslandsbanki (the Bank) on 14 October 2025, on the ruling of the Supreme Court of Iceland in case no. 55/2024 concerning a dispute on variable interest on a non-index linked mortgage. According to the Bank's initial impact assessment following the Supreme Court's ruling the impact is estimated to be less than ISK 1 billion, pre-tax.

