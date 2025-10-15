AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space wins order for Starbuck Mini power systems from U.S. satellite manufacturer

2025-10-15 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)

AAC Clyde Space has received an order valued at USD 500,000 (approx. SEK 4,75 million) for the delivery of its flagship Starbuck Mini power systems to a U.S.-based satellite manufacturer. First delivery is scheduled by the end of Q4 2025, with final delivery in Q2 2026. The rapid delivery schedule is made possible by the product's high level of standardisation, allowing AAC Clyde Space to meet customer needs efficiently while maintaining proven quality.

The order reinforces Starbuck Mini's position as one of the most trusted and flight-proven power systems for small satellites, combining robust design with proven performance. The Power Conditioning and Distribution Unit (PCDU) manages and distributes electrical power to all onboard systems, ensuring efficient and reliable operation in orbit.

Starbuck Mini has become a benchmark for reliable power systems in small satellites," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space. "Its standardised design allows us to combine efficiency with the proven quality that our customers depend on."

The order underscores AAC Clyde Space's role as a trusted supplier of mission-critical satellite systems, demonstrating the company's focus on timely delivery and responsiveness to customer needs, while further expanding its presence in the U.S. market.

About Starbuck Mini

Starbuck Mini is an advanced Power Conditioning and Distribution Unit (PCDU) developed by AAC Clyde Space. Often described as the electrical heart of a satellite, it manages and distributes power to all onboard systems, ensuring stable and efficient operation throughout the mission.

Originally designed for small satellites, Starbuck Mini has become a trusted standard in the industry thanks to its reliability, robust design and strong performance. To date, AAC Clyde Space has sold more than 45 Starbuck Mini units to customers worldwide. Its modular, standardised design enables short lead times and efficient production while maintaining the reliability required for demanding missions. It has powered a wide range of leading-edge space missions, including ESA's Arctic Weather Satellite, Astroscale's orbital debris removal service, and the lunar lander Nova-C developed by Intuitive Machines.

For more information:

Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications,

e-mail: investor@aac-clydespace.com

phone: +46 707 2230382

website: http://www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (Symbol: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.