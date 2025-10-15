Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP signs new 7-year lease agreement in Malmö

SLP has signed a 7-year lease agreement in the property Stridsyxan 7 in Malmö, for an area that is currently vacant. The agreement covers an area of ??just over 1,100 square meters and the annual rental value amounts to approximately SEK 0.8 million. Occupancy will take place on 1 December 2025 and in connection with the lease, the property's energy performance will be improved through the installation of LED lighting and new modern ventilation.

"We are pleased to welcome a new tenant to an attractive logistics location in Malmö and look forward to a good collaboration. In addition to further strengthening our occupancy rate, we are pleased to reduce the property's energy consumption and thus our property costs in connection with the lease, which is fully in line with our development strategy and sustainability work," says Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.



