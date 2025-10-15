Anzeige
WKN: A3DH32 | ISIN: SE0017565476 | Ticker-Symbol: H45
Frankfurt
15.10.25 | 08:11
3,740 Euro
+1,77 % +0,065
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7353,80511:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2025 07:30 Uhr
Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP signs new 7-year lease agreement in Malmö

SLP has signed a 7-year lease agreement in the property Stridsyxan 7 in Malmö, for an area that is currently vacant. The agreement covers an area of ??just over 1,100 square meters and the annual rental value amounts to approximately SEK 0.8 million. Occupancy will take place on 1 December 2025 and in connection with the lease, the property's energy performance will be improved through the installation of LED lighting and new modern ventilation.

"We are pleased to welcome a new tenant to an attractive logistics location in Malmö and look forward to a good collaboration. In addition to further strengthening our occupancy rate, we are pleased to reduce the property's energy consumption and thus our property costs in connection with the lease, which is fully in line with our development strategy and sustainability work," says Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.


For further information, please contact:
Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 27 27 57

About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,400,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.

