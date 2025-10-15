American Critical Minerals Corp.: American Critical Minerals Provides Update on Seismic Interpretation for its Green River Potash and Lithium Project

The Existing Seismic Data and interpretation for the Northern Portion of the Property from four 2D Seismic reflection lines has recently been reviewed by Agapito with respect to Potash Cycles 5, 13 and 18 as well as Paradox and Leadville clastic intervals.

A time structure map of the top of the Paradox Formation salt was constructed.

Geologic modeling based on tops picked from existing oil and gas wells supports the interpretation of a gentle regional dip in the cycles of interest.

This interpretation supports relatively flat lying potash cycles (dip approximately 4% to the north) which further supports the potential of suitability for solution mining.

The data further demonstrates a northward thickening of the Paradox Formation along with high-angle faults, which may correspond to increasing both the quality (through potential chemical enrichment) and the volumetric potential of brines.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / American Critical Minerals Corp. ("American Critical Minerals" or the"Company") (CSE:KCLI)(OTCQB:APCOF)(Frankfurt:2P3) is pleased to announce that Agapito Associates LLC. ("Agapito") has further reviewed the ExplorTech LLC (2011) Seismic Reflection and Reprocessing Report for the Northern Portion of the Green River Potash and Lithium Project. Full results of this review will also be included in an updated Technical Report on the Green River Potash which will be published shortly.

Simon Clarke President & CEO stated, "Utilizing the large seismic database from oil and gas wells has allowed us to further see the relatively flat lying Paradox and Leadville stratigraphy in the sub-surface of our Green River Project. This has important implications for both Potash and Lithium. Based on this interpretation, the Property appears to be suitable for solution mining wells within the Potash Cycles.

In addition, the clastic zones appear to demonstrate a northward thickening in conjunction with high-angle faulting, which may correspond to increasing both the quality and the volume of the lithium and bromine rich brines. This gives us further confidence in our Exploration Targets as we move rapidly towards drill testing our key targets.

The location of our Green River Project and its proximity to over 50 years of potash production as well as advanced lithium development, already highlights the strategic potential of the Project. In addition, the apparent flat lying nature of its mineralization further validates the potential to successfully develop and mine the potash cycles and the lithium brines."

Seismic Interpretation (ExplorTech LLC, 2011****)

The Company licensed four (4) 2D seismic lines totaling approximately 32.5 miles from Seismic Exchange (SEI). These lines loosely cover their northwest potash permit area in Grand County, Utah. These seismic data were collected in the late 1960's with dynamite sources. The data needed to be reprocessed before interpretation. Excel Geophysical (Greenwood Village, Colorado) reprocessed the data. John Arestad of ExplorTech LLC (Centennial, Colorado) interpreted the data. Agapito recently reviewed the data in the context of the Green River Project.

From those interpreted lines, a time structure map of the top of the Paradox Formation salt was constructed by ExplorTech LLC. The map indicates a structural high, likely the Big Flat Dome in the south dipping on a fairly regular slope to the north. This conforms to the regional interpretation from modeling of an overall dip of about four percent ("4%").

No major faulting, collapses, or diapirism were observed. Minor faulting is identified in the lowermost part of the target Paradox evaporite sequence, while the uppermost part of the evaporite interval, including Cycle 5, showed no interpretable faulting. Faulting extending as high as Cycle 13 is apparent to the southwest.

The seismic data show that faulting is minor within the lowermost part of the target Paradox evaporite sequence. The uppermost part of this interval does not show interpretable faults. The maps produced in the study should be useful for exploration drilling activities. Well prognoses can be made using the interpreted seismic horizons and the existing time-depth data. The hummocky looking appearance of the Paradox salt section suggests that the salt has moved somewhat in the target area and that may have implications for potash recoveries.

The interpretation supports relatively flat lying potash cycles (dip approximately 4% to the north) which further support the possibility of being suitable for solution wells. The data further demonstrates a northward thickening of the Paradox Formation along with high-angle faults, which may correspond to increasing both the quality (through potential chemical enrichment) and the volumetric potential of brines.

The reprocessing and interpretation of these lines is specialized work and may require expertise specific to the Paradox Basin. That said, geologic modeling based on tops picked from existing oil and gas wells supports the interpretation of a gentle regional dip in the cycles of interest. The selection of tops on formations of regional extent such as the Leadville, Hermosa, or Chinle is regarded as straightforward. The Company is further looking to add to this dataset by acquiring additional seismic data licenses.

About American Critical Minerals' Green River Potash and Lithium Project

The Green River Potash and Lithium Project is situated within Utah's highly productive Paradox Basin, located 20 miles northwest of Moab, Utah and has significant logistical advantages including close proximity to major rail hubs, airport, roads, water, towns and labour markets. It also benefits from close proximity to the agricultural and industrial heartland of America and numerous potential end-users for its products.

The history of oil and gas production across the Paradox Basin provides geologic data from historic wells across the Project, and the wider Basin, validating and de-risking the potential for high grade potash and large amounts of contained lithium. Wells in and around the project reported lithium up to 500 ppm, bromine up to 6,100 ppm and boron up to 1,260 ppm (Gilbride & Santos, 2012). This data is reinforced by nearby potash production and the advanced stage of development of neighbouring lithium projects. The Paradox Basin is believed to contain up to 56 billion tonnes of lithium brines, potentially the largest such resource in the US

(Source:AnsonFastmarketsPresentation- https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/ASN/02823465.pdf ).

The Paradox Basin is believed to contain up to 56 billion tonnes of lithium brines, potentially the largest such resource in US (Source:AnsonFastmarketsPresentation- https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/ASN/02823465.pdf ). The Company also has a 43-101 Exploration Target of 0.6-1.0 billion tonnes ("Bt") of sylvanite grading from 12% to 18% potassium oxide based on elog (eK2O=19% and 29% potassium chloride based on elog (eKCl).** In addition, the Company also announced Exploration Targets for Lithium and Bromine on 6 October, 2025: 2.1 billion cubic meters (brine volume) grading from 71.6 to 216.3 parts per million lithium; and 2.1 billion cubic meters (brine volume) grading from 3,656 to 4,741 parts per million bromine(see: https://acmineralscorp.com/american-critical-minerals-announces-large-scale-exploration-targets-for-lithium-and-bromine-for-its-green-river-project-complementing-its-existing-exploration-target-for-potash/ )

The Company holds a 100% interest in eleven State of Utah ("SITLA") mineral and minerals salt leases covering approximately 7,050 acres, 1,094 federal lithium brine claims (BLM Placer Claims) covering 21,150 acres, and 11 federal (BLM) potash prospecting permits covering approximately 25,480 acres. Through these leases, permits and claims the Company has the ability to explore for potash, lithium and potential by-products across the entire Green River Project (approx. 32,530 acres). The Company is authorized to drill a total of 7 drill holes across the Project (pending bonding the recently approved 4 drill holes).

Intrepid Potash, Inc. is America's largest potash company and only U.S. domestic potash producer and currently produces potash from its nearby Moab Solution Mine, which the Company believes provides strong evidence of stratigraphic continuity within this part of the Paradox Basin (www.intrepidpotash.com). Anson Resources Ltd. has advanced lithium development projects contiguous to the northern boundary of our Green River Project and neighbouring to the south. Anson has a large initial resource, robust definitive feasibility study and has recently completed successful piloting operations through its partnership with Koch Technology Solutions, as well as an offtake agreement with LG Energy Solution. The Anson exploration targets encompass the combined Mississippian Leadville Formation and the Pennsylvanian Paradox Formation brine-bearing clastic layers, which also underlie American Critical Minerals' entire project area (www.ansonresources.com)*.

In 2022, the U.S. imported approx. 96.5% of its annual potash requirements with domestic producers receiving a higher sales price due to proximity to market (intrepidpotash.com/ August 15, 2024, Investor Presentation). In March 2024, the US Senate introduced a bill to include key fertilizers and potash on the US Department of Interior list of Critical Minerals which already includes lithium, and this process is well advanced with potash being added to the USGS Draft Critical Minerals List. In August 2025. Recent market estimates suggest that the global potash market is over US$50 billion annually and growing at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of close to 5%. Annual lithium demand is now estimated to be over 1 million tonnes globally and continuing to grow rapidly.

****Exploration Targets are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define them as Mineral Resources, and, while reasonable potential may exist, it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource under NI 43-101.

Qualified Person

The Technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., the Chief Operations Officer of the Company and a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Clarke, President & CEO

*American Critical Minerals' management cautions that results or discoveries on properties in proximity to the American Critical Minerals' properties may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

**A report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report - Green River Potash Project, Grand County, Utah, USA", prepared by Agapito Associates Inc., and dated effective September 12, 2012, quantifies the Green River Potash Project's potash exploration potential in the form of a NI 43-101 Exploration Target. The Exploration Target estimate was prepared in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). It should be noted that Exploration Targets are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define them as Mineral Resources, and, while reasonable potential may exist, it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource under NI 43-101. The Exploration Target stated in the Agapito Report is not being reported as part of any Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve. A copy of the report can be accessed on the corporate website for the Company: www.acmineralscorp.com. A new report documenting the current data will be filed accordingly.

***United States Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries, January 2024 (https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2024/mcs2024-potash.pdf).

****Green River Potash Project, Northwest Permit Area, Grand County, Utah, Seismic Reflection Reprocessing and Interpretation Summary Report. John Arestad, Ph.D., December 2011.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and information.

