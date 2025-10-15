Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
WKN: 923893 | ISIN: GB0005405286
Xetra
15.10.25 | 13:17
11,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
HANG SENG
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2025 13:22 Uhr
HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Republic of Lithuania

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:The Republic of Lithuania
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 1,000,000,000 / EUR 750,000,000
Description:3.625% due 10th March 2036 / 4.25% due 10th Sep 2045
Offer price:99.698 / 98.512
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Continental Europe


This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
