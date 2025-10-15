HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Republic of Lithuania

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: The Republic of Lithuania Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,000,000,000 / EUR 750,000,000 Description: 3.625% due 10th March 2036 / 4.25% due 10th Sep 2045 Offer price: 99.698 / 98.512 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).