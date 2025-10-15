Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
WKN: A3DQZ2 | ISIN: CA75629Y1088 | Ticker-Symbol: ID4
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 14:39
0,144 Euro
+12,50 % +0,016
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
15.10.2025 12:06 Uhr
RecycLiCo Battery Materials: RecycLiCo Announces Interim CEO's Open Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Strategic Milestones & Path Forward

DELTA, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a critical minerals refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, today published an open letter from its Interim CEO, outlining recent operational achievements, future milestones, and the Company's growing role in reshaping and securing domestic supply chains for critical minerals and metals across North America.

The letter details progress in implementing new corporate policies, expands on technical and infrastructure developments, and provides an update on RecycLiCo's financial positioning. The communication reinforces the Company's commitment to transparency, innovation, and value creation for shareholders.

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to read the full letter on RecycLiCo's website at https://recyclico.com/investors/.

About RecycLiCo
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo's processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo's business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please contact:
Paola Ashton
PRA Communications
Telephone: 604-681-1407
Email: pashton@pracommunications.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
