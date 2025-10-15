Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH0) ("Luxxfolio" or the "Company"), a leading Litecoin treasury and infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dustin Zinger as a Strategic Advisor.

Dustin Zinger is the Chief Executive Officer of SonicStrategy Inc., where he leads the company's vision to become a leading blockchain infrastructure and digital asset investment platform. With a strong background in blockchain, capital markets, and marketing, Dustin brings a blend of technical knowledge and investor-focused strategy to the role. He has spent much of his career connecting companies with capital and investors, beginning in real estate and private placements before moving into the blockchain sector. Dustin also served as VP of Capital Markets at Neptune Digital Assets, where he ensures transparent and effective communication with shareholders and the broader market.

"Dustin's unique combination of capital markets experience and deep blockchain understanding makes him an ideal addition to Luxxfolio's advisory team," said Tomek Antoniak, CEO of Luxxfolio. "He bridges traditional finance and on-chain innovation in a way that aligns perfectly with our mission to build the leading Litecoin-powered infrastructure company."

The Company also announces it has granted 1,000,000 stock options (the "Options") to consultants to the Company. The Options are to vest 4 months following issuance are exercisable at $0.40 for a three-year term.

About LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio is a digital infrastructure and technology company focused on enabling the next generation of crypto-powered commerce. The Company is actively developing and investing in on-chain technologies that support real-world cryptocurrency use cases, including stablecoin payments, merchant processing, and self-custody wallets. Luxxfolio has adopted a Litecoin treasury strategy as part of its long-term vision. With a foundation in decentralized systems and digital assets, Luxxfolio aims to help accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto for everyday payments.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Financing and the use of proceeds thereof, the Company's anticipated business development and the results thereof, future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; risks related to the Company's business and financial position; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's common shares; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; the Company's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270501

SOURCE: Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.