Acquisition aims to strengthen Merck's downstream process offering of advanced filtration and chromatography solutions

JSR's innovative Amsphere Protein A resin technology complements Merck's existing biologics portfolio

Enhances Merck's capabilities to accelerate next-generation therapies by optimizing antibody purification

Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the chromatography business of JSR Life Sciences, a leader in contract development and manufacturing, preclinical and translational clinical research, and bioprocessing solutions. The acquisition will expand Merck's downstream processing portfolio with advanced Protein A chromatography capabilities, supporting more efficient and scalable production of biopharmaceutical therapies, including monoclonal antibodies. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

"This acquisition will strengthen our position in the bioprocessing market and underscores our commitment to long-term investment in monoclonal antibody production technologies," said Sebastián Arana, Head of Process Solutions, Life Science business of Merck. "By combining JSR's Protein A expertise with our portfolio, we can further enable customers to advance the speed, efficiency, and reliability of antibody therapy production."

Protein A chromatography plays a critical role in the purification of monoclonal antibodies and therapeutic proteins, which are used for treating cancers, autoimmune diseases, and infectious conditions. This specialized purification process is key to achieving high purity and enhanced drug safety, while also improving manufacturing speed and reliability. Ultimately, that means helping patients gain faster access to critical therapies.

Based in Belgium, the chromatography business of JSR Life Sciences has more than 50 employees and supplies chromatography solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers worldwide. The company is known for its high-performing Amsphere A3 and Amsphere A+ Protein A resins, which offer superior purification performance and process robustness for a wide range of monoclonal antibodies.

"This acquisition positions our innovative Amsphere Protein A technologies for even greater global impact under Merck's renowned platform-enabling more customers worldwide to accelerate therapies to market with enhanced speed and confidence," said Tim Lowery, President of JSR Life Sciences.

Merck offers a comprehensive portfolio of downstream solutions, including industry-leading filtration technologies, chromatography resins, buffers and chemicals, hardware and systems, integrated technologies, and validation services. These capabilities support customers in optimizing drug development and manufacturing processes with greater speed, safety, and reliability.

About Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. More than 62,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices the company is everywhere. In 2024, Merck generated sales of 21.2 billion in 65 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare, and EMD Electronics in electronics.

