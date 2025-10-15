Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines to Supply 3,500 NDAA-Compliant Motors for U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division's A.B.E. V1.01 Drones

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading provider of high-performance drone components, today announced an order from the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division for 3,500 NDAA-compliant motors produced at the company's new U.S.-based manufacturing facility. The motors will support the Division's deployment of the new Attritable Battlefield Enabler (A.B.E.) V1.01 drones.

In addition to motors, the order includes U.S.-made, NDAA-compliant, and BLUE UAS-listed components: the Aura Analog Camera, Aura VTX, Brave Flight Controller, and Brave ESC. Together, these components ensure that the drones meet stringent compliance standards.

The Army has also indicated plans to expand procurement, targeting an additional order of 20,000 components, including motors, from Unusual Machines in 2026.

"Supporting American businesses means building the strength we rely on in the field--it ensures our systems are trustworthy and built to our standards. The ability to train like we fight, using drones that are reliable, NDAA-compliant, and under a $1,000 price point, gives our soldiers the confidence they need for real-world scenarios. The A.B.E. V1.01 is an important step forward in that effort," said Chief Warrant Officer 4 John Brown, Robotics, Automation & Innovation Directorate for the 101st Airborne Division.

"This order demonstrates the value of investing in U.S. manufacturing and compliance," said Stacy Wright, EVP of Revenue at Unusual Machines. "The motors produced at our new facility are designed to meet both the Army's requirements and the broader push for U.S.-based production. We are proud to support the 101st Airborne Division as they adopt the A.B.E. V1.01 platform."

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit www.unusualmachines.com.

