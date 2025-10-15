Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its President & CEO, Dr. Paul R. Clarke, will present at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The event will be held at Mount Royal University's Bella Concert Hall and Roderick Mah Centre for Continuous Learning in Calgary, Alberta. Dr. Clarke's presentation is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. in the Presentation Room 1, subject to any changes to the agenda.

The Company will provide an update on CanCambria's Hungarian tight-gas play, a large, high-pressure, high-temperature wet-gas resource strategically located in Central Europe. The region benefits from established infrastructure and direct access to one of Europe's most robust natural gas markets. The presentation will also be published on the Company's investor relations website.

"Catch the Energy is an important venue to showcase our asset and technical expertise to the Canadian investment community," said Dr. Clarke. "We look forward to sharing one of the most significant tight-gas opportunities in Central Europe and engaging with investors during the event."

The Catch the Energy Conference is recognized as a premier Canadian energy investment forum, bringing together industry leaders and investors to discuss the evolving energy landscape.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging industries' most advanced technologies they aim to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

