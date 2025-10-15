Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) today announced the appointment of Erica Bearss, MBA, DBA (c), as Vice President of Corporate Communications. Bearss joins the executive team to drive a bold new chapter of growth, transparency, and investor engagement as Stardust accelerates its mission to expand renewable energy adoption across North America and advance its global expansion initiatives.

"Erica is a true sustainability leader who knows how to connect investors and the public to a company's story," said Mark Tadros, Founder & Chief Executive Officer. "Her expertise in renewable energy, combined with her communications and investor relations leadership, will enhance Stardust Solar's visibility in the market, expand investor confidence, and drive sustained increases in shareholder value."

With over 17 years of experience in strategic marketing, investor relations, and corporate communications, Bearss has a proven track record of building shareholder confidence and crafting narratives that drive expansion. She has successfully supported multi-million-dollar capital raises, strengthened brand visibility in the energy, mining, and tech sectors, and built lasting trust with stakeholders.

Bearss holds an MBA in Executive Management and is a Doctorate candidate in Business Administration (DBA), with her thesis focused on sustainable business and renewable energy models, particularly solar. She brings six years of service on the Environmental Sustainability Committee for the Burnaby Board of Trade, where she has contributed to advancing community-based sustainability initiatives and clean energy awareness. Drawing on this expertise, Bearss will sharpen Stardust Solar's communications to build investor trust, expand market relationships, and reinforce the transparency needed to drive sustained growth.



"It is an exciting time to join a team that is already delivering impressive results," said Bearss. "My focus is to expand investor engagement, foster transparency, and deliver clear, consistent communications that build confidence in Stardust Solar's long-term vision and value creation strategy. Solar is the future, and Stardust is leading the charge."

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

