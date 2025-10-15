Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its inaugural diamond drill program, totaling up to 1,500 meters (m) at the Bertha Zone, marking a significant milestone as the first-ever drill testing of the 900 m by 500 m moderate-to-high chargeability induced polarization (IP) anomaly identified by the Company in August 2025 (see August 13, 2025 news release).

The Bertha Zone hosts strong surface mineralization and near-surface discovery potential, with recent rock grab sampling from outcrop on the margins of the IP anomaly returning up to 16.9% copper (Cu) and 8.48 grams per tonne (g/t) silver (Ag). These results come from a series of parallel quartz-carbonate veins extending along a 30-metre strike length within the historical Bertha exploration pit, which reported past production of 30 tonnes averaging 2.14% Cu and 27.43 g/t Ag¹. Located adjacent to the Company's 100% owned 275 km2 Kolos Copper-Gold Project in south-central British Columbia the Bertha Zone is located on the 57 km2 Bertha Property, of which Torr holds a strategic option to acquire 100% ownership. Direct road access to all drill targets is provided by Highways 5 and 97D.

Highlights:

First-Ever Drill Testing: The 2025 campaign will comprise up to 1,500 metres of diamond drilling in 5 to 7 holes designed to test the near-surface core of overlapping chargeability and resistivity anomalies at depths of 200 to 300 m. The geophysical anomalies remain open at depth beyond 600 m.

Expanding the Sonic Zone Geochemical Footprint: In conjunction with drilling, Torr will undertake a comprehensive surface geochemical program consisting of approximately 1,500 soil samples at the Sonic Zone , located east of Highway 5. This work will infill and expand upon areas previously lacking soil geochemical coverage, where recent sampling of porphyry-style alteration and mineralization yielded up to 1.1 % Cu (see September 3, 2025 news release). The program is designed to extend known soil anomalism southward from historical grids that returned values of up to 4,510 parts per million (ppm) Cu and 590 parts per billion (ppb) gold (Au) , establishing the geochemical footprint and continuity of mineralization in preparation for planned drill testing of the Sonic target in 2026.

Surface Prospecting at Bertha South: Additional prospecting and geochemical sampling will target the Bertha South occurrence, located approximately 450 metres west-southwest along strike from the Bertha pit. Recent fieldwork has identified potential extensions of copper mineralization at surface. This integrated approach aims to refine structural interpretations, extend known mineralized trends, and generate new targets for potential follow-up drilling.

"We are very pleased to commence our inaugural diamond drill program at the Bertha Zone, marking a major milestone as we begin the first-ever testing of the IP anomaly identified earlier this year," stated Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO of Torr Metals. "Our Phase 1 drilling at Bertha is focused on a near-surface target that exhibits strong geological and structural similarities to the high-grade New Afton alkalic copper-gold porphyry system, located approximately 30 kilometres to the north. In parallel, we are advancing additional fieldwork at the Sonic Zone, which displays a larger geochemical footprint and similarly strong characteristics to the nearby Ajax system. Both zones represent highly compelling copper-gold targets that could be transformational for Torr. With excellent infrastructure access and a recently upsized private placement providing full funding for continued drilling into 2026, we are exceptionally well positioned to build momentum and unlock the broader potential of our 332 km² land package."





Figure 1. 2025 inverted IP geophysical survey plan and cross-sectional views with select annotated rock grab samples with initial drill hole (25-KO-01) and second planned hole (KP_2).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/270484_b31e518364b33b0d_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Sonic Cu-Au porphyry target showing historical soil geochemical data and select Torr rock grab sample locations within the area designated for the 2025 soil sampling program, overlain by first vertical derivative residual magnetic intensity (RMI) geophysics.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/270484_b31e518364b33b0d_002full.jpg

*Note that the information and comparisons disclosed herein to New Afton are not necessarily indicative of mineralization or assay results at the Bertha Zone or elsewhere across the Kolos Project area.

1McKenzie, W.A., 1929. Annual Report of the Minister of Mines: Mining Operations for Gold, Coal, Etc. in the Province of British Columbia. Victoria, British Columbia. P. 247.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Kamloops, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. At ALS the samples were digested using Aqua Regia and analyzed via ICP-MS and ICP-AES using a 25g sample aliquot under the ALS code AuME-TL43. The Company follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Kolos Project. Due to the reconnaissance nature of the soil sampling the Company relied on the internal quality assurance quality control ("QA/QC") measures of ALS. Torr Metals detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a non independent qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, headquartered in Edmonton, AB, is focused on unlocking new copper and gold discovery potential within proven, highly accessible mining districts across Canada, areas with both established infrastructure and a growing need for near-term feed. Torr's 100%-owned, district-scale assets are strategically located for cost-effective, year-round exploration and development. The 275 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project and strategically option 57 km2 Bertha Property, situated in southern British Columbia's prolific Quesnel Terrane, lies just 30 km southeast of the Highland Valley Copper Mine, Canada's largest open-pit copper operation, and 40 km south of the city of Kamloops directly along Highway 5. In northern Ontario, the 261 km² Filion Gold Project covers a virtually unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade orogenic gold potential. It sits just off the Trans-Canada Highway 11, approximately 42 km from Kapuskasing and 202 km by road from the Timmins mining camp, home to world-class operations like Hollinger, McIntyre, and Dome. To learn more, visit Torr Metals online or view company documents via SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Torr Metals Inc.

"Malcolm Dorsey"

Malcolm Dorsey

President, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings, and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270484

SOURCE: Torr Metals Inc.