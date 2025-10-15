Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a premier provider of heavy equipment for logistics, construction, and industrial sectors, announced today that it has received equipment orders totaling approximately $1.5 million.

The orders include both new and expertly refurbished equipment powered by battery-electric and diesel platforms, reinforcing AmeraMex's commitment to delivering versatile, high-performance solutions across industries.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "The third quarter has improved dramatically, and we expect this rebound to continue through year-end. These orders are destined for customers in sectors such as sawmills, agriculture, forestry conservation, manufacturing, and logistics-primarily located outside port areas."

Equipment Ordered Includes:

Refurbished Taylor THDC 974 Loaded Container Handler

Built on over two decades of engineering excellence, the THDC Series is designed to meet the rigorous demands of intermodal operations. This model offers a 97-inch load center with a rated capacity of 90,000 pounds for two-high loaded container stacking and 80,000 pounds for five-high stacking. It delivers dependable, cost-effective performance with high productivity.

Loaded Container Handler

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/270434_b517f7b564ababe8_001full.jpg

Refurbished Taylor TS9968 Reach Stacker with Telescopic Boom

Engineered for stability, visibility, and operator comfort, this reach stacker enables stacking of containers five-high in the first row, four-high in the second, and three-high in the third. Ideal for ports, rail yards, and intermodal hubs, it enhances handling efficiency and space utilization.

Reach Stacker

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/270434_b517f7b564ababe8_002full.jpg

Three New First Green Elise 1200 Electric Skid Steers

These zero-emission loaders operate quietly and are well-suited for sensitive environments and indoor applications. Each unit features a load capacity of 2,600 pounds, a tipping load of 5,200 pounds, and a maximum total weight of 11,000 pounds. With over 60 available attachments and retrofit options for hydraulic equipment, the Elise 1200 offers flexible functionality. Customers can choose between lithium or lead-acid battery configurations for tailored energy management.

Elise 1200 Electric Skid Steer

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/270434_b517f7b564ababe8_003full.jpg

Two Refurbished Taylor Forklifts - Models TX250S and TXD 350L

Known for their durability and reliability, Taylor forklifts are built to withstand the harshest industrial conditions. With capacities ranging from 16,000 to 125,000 pounds, these heavy-duty lift trucks serve industries including steel, aluminum, wood, lumber, concrete, precast, breakbulk, intermodal, ports, rail, and stevedoring.

Taylor Forklift

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/270434_b517f7b564ababe8_004full.jpg

One New LiuGong CLG2025A-SC Electric Four-Wheel Forklift

Featuring a high-efficiency lithium-ion battery and a lifting capacity of 5,000 pounds, this forklift combines industrial-grade strength with precision control. It is designed for heavy-duty applications and excels in maneuvering within tight or confined spaces.

LiuGong Forklift

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/270434_b517f7b564ababe8_005full.jpg

Learn More

AmeraMex International provides top-tier electric and diesel-powered equipment for logistics, construction, and forestry industries. Customers interested in equipment pricing or live demonstrations-including First Green Industries electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, Magni Telescopic Handlers, LiuGong's line of electric construction equipment, CMI Mulching Track Tractors and Taylor Equipment's line of container handlers and forklifts -are encouraged to contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at (530) 895-8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents electric and diesel-powered heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons the actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270434

SOURCE: AmeraMex International Inc.