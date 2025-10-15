

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT), a medical devices and health care company, on Wednesday revised its annual earnings outlook.



For the full year, the company reaffirmed the midpoint of the previously provided adjusted earnings per share guidance range and narrowed the range to $5.12 to $5.18 per share, which reflects double-digit growth at the midpoint.



On average, 28 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.14 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Earlier, Abbott had projected for annual adjusted earnings of $5.10 to $5.20 per share.



Excluding Covid-19 testing-related sales, Abbott has reaffirmed its previously provided full-year organic sales growth guidance of 7.5% to 8%, or 6% to 7%, when including Covid-19 testing-related sales.



ABT was down by 3.35% at $128.24 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News