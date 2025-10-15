Rackspace US, Inc.: Total Wine & More Partners with Rackspace Technology to Optimize Performance and Accelerate Innovation Across Its Retail Operations

The retailer's strategic cloud adoption includes migrations to two public cloud platforms, backed by Rackspace managed services

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 15, 2025®, a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, today announced Total Wine & More, America's Wine Superstore®, has partnered with Rackspace to advance its digital transformation through a strategic, multicloud approach. The retailer adopted two public cloud platforms, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, selecting the best cloud for each of its major technology initiatives. It chose Rackspace to provide flexible, managed support and gained valuable cloud optimization expertise.

"We needed a partner who could support our multicloud strategy and provide consistent, expert guidance across both Azure and Google Cloud," said Rob DeSantos, VP of Infrastructure and Workplace Solutions at Total Wine & More. "Rackspace Technology not only met those needs but exceeded our expectations with their technical depth and collaborative approach."

"Total Wine & More's multicloud strategy showcases the value of choosing the right cloud for the right workload," said D K Sinha, President of Public Cloud at Rackspace Technology. "By leveraging both Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud and partnering with Rackspace Technology for unified expertise across platforms, they gained flexibility, cost efficiency, and speed. This approach is increasingly common among innovative retailers seeking to modernize faster and use multicloud as a driver of agility and customer experience."

Key Solutions Driving Innovation:

Rackspace Elastic Engineering (https://www.rackspace.com/cloud/elastic-engineering): Provides ongoing support for modernizing Total Wine's inventory system and migrating backend operations to Azure, including automation with Terraform across cloud environments.

(https://www.rackspace.com/data/database-services): Ensures optimal performance, reliability, and availability of databases supporting ecommerce and inventory systems. Rackspace Optimizer+ (https://www.rackspace.com/resources/rackspace-optimizer-platform-support-google-cloud): Delivers strategic insights and automated optimizations that helped Total Wine reduce cloud costs by 20% year-to-date.



The partnership has empowered Total Wine to transform cost optimization into a catalyst for innovation.

"With the FinOps program and Optimizer+, we don't just receive another set of dashboards or reports. We get actionable insights and the expertise to dig deeper," said DeSantos. "We continue to improve efficiency and keep technology at the forefront of business growth and innovation."

Total Wine & More continues to expand its footprint, now operating 284 superstores across 29 states. With Rackspace Technology as a strategic partner, the company has enhanced its ability to scale, innovate, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

"With our Rackspace partnership, it's not just the tools we've acquired; it's the people," added DeSantos. "Their team listens, adapts, and consistently delivers value. It's a relationship built on trust and shared success."

About Total Wine & More

Founded in 1991, Total Wine & More is the largest independent retailer of fine wine in the U.S., offering over 8,000 wines, 3,000 spirits, and 2,500 beers. The company is committed to providing low prices, exceptional service, and a superior shopping experience.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

