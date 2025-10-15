Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
WKN: 855705 | ISIN: FR0000120628 | Ticker-Symbol: AXA
15.10.2025 17:42 Uhr
AXA Partners and bolttech unveil strategic partnership to drive embedded insurance solutions across Europe

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Partners, a 100% subsidiary of the AXA Group, and bolttech, a leading global insurtech, today announced a new long term strategic partnership to launch embedded insurance and assistance solutions across the European Union, UK and Switzerland.

This partnership combines AXA Partners' innovative B2B2C insurance and assistance services across Motor, Home, Travel, Credit & Lifestyle Protection, and other lines of business within the AXA Group. It also leverages bolttech's expertise as a global insurtech and provider of end-to-end insurance and technology solutions, including device protection solutions.

Together, AXA Partners and bolttech will create new commercial opportunities for business partners by enabling greater upsell and cross-sell potential. The partnership will focus on building strategic relationships with carriers, MGAs, reinsurers and distribution partners across verticals such as telcos, financial services, utilities, travel, OEMs and retail expanding market reach and meeting a wider range of customer needs.

Stephan Tan, Chief Executive Officer, EMEA at bolttech said: "This agreement marks an exciting step in bolttech's growth across Europe, where we are seeing strong momentum for embedded insurance at scale. With AXA Partners, we're bringing together complementary capabilities and a shared ambition to deliver more value to partners and their customers through innovative insurance experiences."

Gunter Uytterhoeven, Chief Customer & Strategy Officer at AXA Partners, said: "Customer behavior is changing fast, creating new opportunities for Telcos, Banks, Utilities, OEMs, Retailers and Travel sector to monetize new value propositions. Customers now expect tailored insurance to be seamlessly embedded in what they buy. Together with bolttech, AXA now offers the widest range of insurance solutions for B2B2C distribution in the European Union, UK and Switzerland markets. Such a wide offer, in combination of AXA and bolttech's insurance orchestration platform capabilities, is truly unique. Generating more revenue from insurance distribution while providing greater value to customers, this is our promise to our corporate partners."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/axa-partners-and-bolttech-unveil-strategic-partnership-to-drive-embedded-insurance-solutions-across-europe-302585082.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
