AMOEBA: Amoéba announces the appointment of Jean-Marc PETAT as Managing Director of Green 4 Agro, its dedicated subsidiary for biocontrol and biostimulants in agriculture

Chassieu (France), 15 October 2025 - 6:00 p.m. - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), an industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions, announces the appointment of Jean-Marc PETAT (formerly with BASF) as Managing Director of Green 4 Agro.

Green 4 Agro is Amoéba's subsidiary dedicated to the commercialisation and development of its biocontrol and biostimulant solutions. As a reminder, commercial operations will begin in 2026 with the distribution of its AXPERA biocontrol solution for vineyards and vegetable crops, through its first partner, Koppert. Green 4 Agro is wholly owned by Amoéba.

This appointment is a further step in the structuring of Amoéba's activities in the area of biocontrol, confirming its ambition to become a key player in the agroecological transition.

After graduating from the National School of Agronomy and Food Industries based in Nancy (France), Jean-Marc PETAT gained extensive experience in the agricultural and biocontrol sector, accumulating nearly 30 years with the BASF Group, one of the world leaders in crop protection solutions.

Within BASF's "Agricultural Solutions" division, he held successive positions in regulatory affairs, technical sales and marketing for the European region, sustainable agriculture and public relations.

As a member of the Executive Committee in France and Western Europe until 2024, he launched and coordinated BASF's agroecology strategy in France, by structuring the contribution of new growth drivers such as biocontrol. He developed a 2030 roadmap for biocontrol, including an open innovation strategy with public and private research, alliances with the agricultural sector and engagement with public authorities and environmental associations.

He is also a member of Amoeba's Board of Directors since May 2024.

Jean-Marc PETAT, Board member of Amoéba, states: "I am very pleased to strengthen my commitment to Amoéba by taking over the management of our new subsidiary dedicated to biocontrol, Green 4 Agro. This development will enable us to set up a specific organisation to address all our biocontrol challenges, from the widest possible commercialisation of our AXPERA innovation with Koppert to the development of new projects with new partners. Green 4 Agro will play a key role in strengthening Amoeba's position in the biocontrol and biostimulant markets."

Jean-François DOUCET, CEO of Amoéba, states: "The appointment of Jean-Marc PETAT as Managing Director of Green 4 Agro is a new milestone in Amoéba's development and a strong signal of the full potential of our AXPERA solution and our biocontrol activities. His expertise, developed with one of the world leaders in the sector, will be crucial in directly managing all our biocontrol and biostimulant activities, entering new markets and developing new solutions for more sustainable agriculture."

About Amoéba:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk based on the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With know-how that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company capable of exploiting the full potential of the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale and cultivating it in sufficient volumes to offer biological solutions that constitute a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and on the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory authorisations, the Company has carried out the necessary regulatory procedures and filed registration dossiers in Europe and the United States. With regard to the active substance, it has already obtained approval in 2022 in the USA and a positive and definitive report from EFSA in Europe. Product approvals are expected in the coming months.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already registered on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for it to be marketed worldwide except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

