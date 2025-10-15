Skyharbour Resources Ltd: Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Announces Fraser Lakes B Deposit Recognized by Government of Canada as Active Rare Earth Deposit

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 15, 2025)

These light rare earths are key elements in automotive, batteries, magnets as well as other industries. Lanthanum has two main uses: as a phosphate binder in medicine to treat high blood phosphate levels in kidney disease patients, and in various industrial applications like manufacturing nickel-metal hydride batteries, catalytic converters, specialty glass, and as a component in alloys for lighters and other products.

Cerium is used in a variety of applications, including as a polishing agent for glass and a catalyst in automotive catalytic converters to reduce emissions. It is also used in metallurgy to improve alloys and steel, and in the production of flints for lighters, incandescent gas mantles, and components for batteries.

Ytterbium is used in a variety of applications including improving stainless steel, dental alloys, portable x-ray machines, atomic clocks, superconductors, lasers and amplifiers, fiber optic communications, and quantum computing.

Yttrium is used in a variety of applications, most notably as a key component in phosphors for LEDs and displays, and in lasers for medical and industrial uses. It is also used in ceramics, such as those for high-temperature fuel cells and medical implants, as a metallurgical additive for alloys, and in electronics like microwave filters and automotive sensors. Additionally, specific yttrium isotopes have medical applications in cancer therapy and diagnostic imaging.

"With renewed interest in rare earth elements it is important that shareholders understand we are sitting on an active REE deposit," said Greg Cameron, CEO of Terra. "This deposit adds significant upside, particularly in light of the recent environment which places far more value on the strategic importance of rare earth elements. Management is committed to making sure this value is understood and unlocked as we continue with the ongoing advancement Fraser Lakes," continued Mr. Cameron.

"We are excited to be involved in the expansion of Rare Earth Element deposit understanding and inventory in Canada", commented Trevor Perkins, Vice President of Exploration for Terra. "With the current emphasis on REE, it is time to highlight this aspect of our Fraser Lakes B Uranium and REE Deposit. We are sure that with continued drilling and study of the Fraser Lakes B deposit we will add to both the uranium and REE resource," continued Mr. Perkins.

South Falcon East Project Summary:

The South Falcon East Project is a uranium exploration project in the southeast Athabasca Basin and represents a portion of Skyharbour's former Falcon Point Project. The project covers approximately 12,464 hectares and is located 18 kilometres outside the Athabasca Basin, roughly 50 kilometres east of the Key Lake mill.

The project hosts the Fraser Lakes B Uranium-Thorium Deposit, which contains a historical inferred resource of 6.9 million pounds U3O8 at an average grade of 0.03% U3O8 and 5.3 million pounds ThO2 at 0.023% ThO2. Mineralization is hosted in shallow, structurally disrupted metasedimentary rocks and pegmatites, displaying Athabasca-style basement-hosted characteristics and occurring in association with well-defined EM conductors.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Serdar Donmez, P.Geo., VP of Exploration for Skyharbour, as well as a Qualified Person.

