Aflac Incorporated: Taking a Look at Your Benefits Toolbox

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Aflac Incorporated

Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

Health care expenses are a fact of life. Whether it's a trip to the dentist to make sure the pearly whites are pristine, that yearly checkup with the family doctor, or something more serious and unexpected, the costs are inevitable - and many Americans are feeling unsettled about it.

According to the 2025-2026 Aflac WorkForces Report, more than half of all U.S. employees are worried about health care costs not covered by insurance, especially Gen Z.1 Fortunately, there's help out there.

Imagine your health insurance benefits like a toolbox - inside, there is a hammer, a screwdriver, some nails, maybe a tape measure. Tools like this are used to build and make repairs. Even if someone has never stepped foot on a construction site, these tools are still recognizable, and many can easily explain their uses.

Similar to these building tools, supplemental insurance is a tool in your benefits toolbox that can help you, especially when it comes to your finances. Supplemental insurance coverage compliments major medical coverage and helps to close the gaps that might be left.

Just as there are many types of tools, there are different types of supplemental insurance plans, depending on the coverage needed. Accident insurance could be a good fit for someone with kids or an active lifestyle, while medical or family history might urge someone to choose cancer or critical illness coverage. Life insurance is perfect for making sure the whole family is covered and helps to care for your loved ones even after you are gone.

Financial safety net

Supplemental insurance is a crucial tool in protecting not just yourself, but those important to you, too. It also happens to be a multipurpose tool - it can help with financial outlook, coverage and confidence.

For one thing, supplemental insurance can help plan for future health care costs. More than 2 in 5 (44%) of workers attest they wouldn't be able to pay $1,000 in out-of-pocket costs, meaning expenses that fall beyond the scope of typical insurance. Again, Gen Z in particular is concerned about expenses stretching beyond their existing coverage, with 61% reporting high levels of anxiety about such costs.1

But that's exactly where supplemental insurance comes in handy. Its coverage can pay for unexpected expenses, like an accident, a hospital stay or a certain diagnoses.

Staying healthy and sticking to a wellness routine

Supplemental insurance coverage is also a great tool for keeping your health on the right track. The majority of employees (72%) enrolled in supplemental coverage have used it this past year, and not just for emergencies.1 Many of Aflac's insurance plans cover doctor's visits and screenings, too, so there's additional incentive to put that annual visit on the calendar.

Be confident you're covered

Last but not least, supplemental insurance can be used as a tool to build up confidence. When employees fully understand their policy, they feel less anxiety about health care costs and feel certain that they are fully covered in the event of a medical issue.1 Think of riding a bike - putting on a helmet, then adding knee and elbow pads, means you're probably more confident of enjoying yourself.

Of course, it's best to understand whatever tool you're using. Like the importance of distinguishing between a Phillips-head and flathead screwdriver, grasping the differences between one type of coverage and another is crucial.

To get started, visit Aflac.com and discover the coverage that is right for you.

1Source: 2025-2026 Aflac WorkForces Report. Accessed Oct. 1, 2025 from aflacworkforcesreport.com.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/taking-a-look-at-your-benefits-toolbox-1087469