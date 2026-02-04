

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.379 billion, or $2.64 per share. This compares with $1.902 billion, or $3.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $818 million or $1.57 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 9.9% to $4.866 billion from $5.403 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.379 Bln. vs. $1.902 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.64 vs. $3.42 last year. -Revenue: $4.866 Bln vs. $5.403 Bln last year.



