Aflac Incorporated: From Diagnosis to Ringing the Bell

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

Alex was diagnosed with a rare rhabdoid tumor on his left kidney, a condition that only affects about 25 people per year globally. With a survival rate of 10-15%, Alex underwent surgery to remove the tumor and began chemotherapy. After two years of treatment at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, he was able to celebrate the completion of his care journey by ringing the bell.

"Being at the Aflac Cancer Center was very comforting ... They all are just so supportive and helpful and, honestly, I don't know how any family could do it without the support that they provide there," said Alex's dad, James Schoomaker. Watch Alex' story above to learn more about his journey.

Alex and the Schoomaker family represent the "why" in Aflac's long-standing commitment to children with cancer and blood disorders like sickle cell disease. Since 1995, Aflac agents, employees and The Aflac Foundation, Inc. have given more than $195 million to The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Every donation to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorder Center helps fund lifesaving research that is shared with hospitals across the U.S. to give children, like Alex, a chance at life.

Learn more by visiting AflacChildhoodCancer.org.

Aflac WWHQ |1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Z2600100

EXP 2/27

Find more stories and multimedia from Aflac Incorporated at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/from-diagnosis-to-ringing-the-bell-1138460