ABB Ltd: ABB names Christian Nilsson to succeed Timo Ihamuotila as CFO zurich, switzerland, October 16, 2025 ABB names Christian Nilsson to succeed Timo Ihamuotila as CFO ABB announced today that it has appointed Christian Nilsson as CFO and member of the Executive Committee effective February 1, 2026. He will succeed Timo Ihamuotila, who has decided to step down from the Executive Committee at the same time and leave ABB at the end of 2026 ensuring a smooth transition. ABB CEO Morten Wierod said: "Timo has played a key role in ABB's transformation to a more focused and better performing company over the past years and has ensured our finance function can best serve our business in a decentralized organization. On behalf of the Executive Committee, I would like to thank him for his outstanding contribution to the success of our company and wish him all the best for both his professional and personal future endeavors. At the same time, I am pleased to welcome Christian to our Executive Committee as we continue to focus on our leading positions in Electrification and Automation." Timo Ihamuotila added: "After joining ABB more than 8 years ago, it is time for me to do something different and focus on non-operational activities. I am very proud to have been a part of ABB's successful transformation over the past years and would like to thank our Executive Committee, our Board of Directors and my colleagues across ABB for the trust and excellent partnership." Christian Nilsson commented: "It is a privilege to be taking over this new position building on my CFO experience in ABB's Electrification business area in line with our well established decentralized operating model. Our priorities remain unchanged and clear, and I look forward to contributing to ABB's continued success as we capitalize on our leading market positions and cutting-edge technology." Christian Nilsson (50) joined ABB in 2017 as CFO of its Electrification business area, bringing with him a wealth of international finance leadership experience. Over the course of his career, he has lived and worked across the United States, Asia, and Europe. Prior to ABB, he held senior roles at DSM-Firmenich in Switzerland and TE Connectivity in China, where he served as CFO for their respective business areas. Earlier in his career, Christian spent over a decade at GE. Christian holds an MBA in International Finance from the European University Brussels and a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance from Luther College, Iowa. Christian is a Swedish citizen. As of February 1, 2026, ABB's Executive Committee will consist of: Morten Wierod (Chief Executive Officer), Christian Nilsson (Chief Financial Officer), Carolina Granat (Chief Human Resources Officer), Karin Lepasoon (Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer), Mathias Gaertner (General Counsel and Company Secretary), Giampiero Frisio (President Electrification business area), Brandon Spencer (President Motion business area) and Peter Terwiesch (President Process Automation business area). ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com - For more information please contact: Media Relations Investor Relations ABB Ltd Phone: +41 43 317 71 11 Phone: +41 43 317 71 11 Affolternstrasse 44 Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com 8050 Zurich Switzerland

