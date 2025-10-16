Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
WKN: 919730 | ISIN: CH0012221716
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 21:57
63,68 Euro
-0,34 % -0,22
16.10.2025 07:15 Uhr
ABB Ltd: ABB names Christian Nilsson to succeed Timo Ihamuotila as CFO

DJ ABB Ltd: ABB names Christian Nilsson to succeed Timo Ihamuotila as CFO 

ABB Ltd: ABB names Christian Nilsson to succeed Timo Ihamuotila as CFO 
 
zurich, switzerland, October 16, 2025 
 
ABB names Christian Nilsson to succeed Timo Ihamuotila as CFO 
 
ABB announced today that it has appointed Christian Nilsson as CFO and member of the Executive Committee effective 
February 1, 2026. He will succeed Timo Ihamuotila, who has decided to step down from the Executive Committee at the 
same time and leave ABB at the end of 2026 ensuring a smooth transition. 
 
ABB CEO Morten Wierod said: "Timo has played a key role in ABB's transformation to a more focused and better performing 
company over the past years and has ensured our finance function can best serve our business in a decentralized 
organization. On behalf of the Executive Committee, I would like to thank him for his outstanding contribution to the 
success of our company and wish him all the best for both his professional and personal future endeavors. At the same 
time, I am pleased to welcome Christian to our Executive Committee as we continue to focus on our leading positions in 
Electrification and Automation." 
 
Timo Ihamuotila added: "After joining ABB more than 8 years ago, it is time for me to do something different and focus 
on non-operational activities. I am very proud to have been a part of ABB's successful transformation over the past 
years and would like to thank our Executive Committee, our Board of Directors and my colleagues across ABB for the 
trust and excellent partnership." 
 
Christian Nilsson commented: "It is a privilege to be taking over this new position building on my CFO experience in 
ABB's Electrification business area in line with our well established decentralized operating model. Our priorities 
remain unchanged and clear, and I look forward to contributing to ABB's continued success as we capitalize on our 
leading market positions and cutting-edge technology." 
 
Christian Nilsson (50) joined ABB in 2017 as CFO of its Electrification business area, bringing with him a wealth of 
international finance leadership experience. Over the course of his career, he has lived and worked across the United 
States, Asia, and Europe. Prior to ABB, he held senior roles at DSM-Firmenich in Switzerland and TE Connectivity in 
China, where he served as CFO for their respective business areas. Earlier in his career, Christian spent over a decade 
at GE. Christian holds an MBA in International Finance from the European University Brussels and a Bachelor's degree in 
Accounting and Finance from Luther College, Iowa. Christian is a Swedish citizen. 
 
As of February 1, 2026, ABB's Executive Committee will consist of: Morten Wierod (Chief Executive Officer), Christian 
Nilsson (Chief Financial Officer), Carolina Granat (Chief Human Resources Officer), Karin Lepasoon (Chief 
Communications and Sustainability Officer), Mathias Gaertner (General Counsel and Company Secretary), Giampiero Frisio 
(President Electrification business area), Brandon Spencer (President Motion business area) and Peter Terwiesch 
(President Process Automation business area). 

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient 
future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while 
becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. 
The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX 
Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com 

- 
For more information please contact: 
 
Media Relations             Investor Relations             ABB Ltd 
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11         Phone: +41 43 317 71 11           Affolternstrasse 44 
Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com    Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com    8050 Zurich 
                                           Switzerland

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

File: Press Release (PDF) 

Language:   English 
Company:   ABB Ltd 
       Affolternstrasse 44 
       8050 Zurich 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 43 317 7111 
Internet:   www.abb.com 
ISIN:     CH0012221716 
EQS News ID: 2213686

ABB Ltd / 72 Changes board/management/auditors

Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2213686 2025-10-16 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2213686&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2025 00:40 ET (04:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
