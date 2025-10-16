

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (DIM.PA), a partner to the biopharmaceutical industry, on Thursday reported that net profit increased in the first half of 2025 compared with the previous year.



For the first 9 months of 2025, net profit increased to 218.3 million euros from 129.5 million euros in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 2.24 euros versus 1.34 euros last year.



Underlying net profit surged to 319.5 million euros from 238 million euros in the same period last year.



Underlying earnings per share were 3.28 euros versus 2.46 euros last year.



Underlying EBITDA rose to 683.1 million euros from 564.7 million euros in the prior year.



Sales revenue increased to 2.20 billion euros from 2.03 billion euros in the previous year.



Further, the company has raised its full-year outlook toward the upper end of its forecast range.



The company now expected sales revenue growth of about 9%, compared with the previous forecast of around 7% ± 2 percentage points.



The underlying EBITDA margin is projected at roughly 31% compared with previously 30% to 31%. Capital expenditures are still expected at about 13% of sales, with net debt to EBITDA near 2.5.



On Wednesday, Sartorius Stedim Biotech closed trading 1.70% higher at $185.95 on the Paris Stock Exchange.



