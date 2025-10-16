EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

Exchange offer for Eleving Group 2021/2026 Bonds (ISIN XS2393240887) completed



16.10.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Eleving Group reports on the completion and results of the exchange offer for its outstanding EUR 150 million 9.5% 2021/2026 bonds (ISIN: XS2393240887).



Based on the exchange orders submitted by the end of the exchange period on 15 October 2025, 13:00 CEST / 14:00 EEST, investors representing a nominal amount of slightly above EUR 60 million have exchanged their existing bonds for the new Eleving Group senior secured and guaranteed EUR 2025/2030 bonds (ISIN: XS3167361651). Settlement of the Exchange Offer including the payment of the unpaid accrued interest is expected to take place on or around 24 October 2025.



"We highly value the trust and commitment our investors have demonstrated throughout this exchange offer. Their participation reflects strong confidence in Eleving Group's solid performance, strategic direction, and long-term vision. This exchange offer will play a significant role in supporting the new bond issuance," said Modestas Sudnius, CEO of Eleving Group.



The public offer for the new Eleving Group bonds remains open for subscription until 17 October 2025 (subject to earlier close). The bonds are available to retail investors in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Luxembourg, as well as in Germany via local custodian banks and the DirectPlace subscription function of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



The total issue size amounts to up to EUR 250,000,000, corresponding to 250,000 debt securities with a nominal value of EUR 1,000 each and a maturity date of 31 October 2030. The bonds offer a minimum fixed coupon rate of at least 9.5% per annum, payable semi-annually, and the final issue price will be determined and announced on 17 October 2025, based on the total subscription demand received.



Bondholders who have not participated in the exchange offer will be redeemed in accordance with the terms of the conditional call notice published on 29 September 2025.



All information related to the issuance and purchase of the new bonds can be found on the Group's investment platform https://www.eleving.com/invest .



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 16 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.4 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,200 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.



Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.



Additional information:

Elina Dobulane

Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447



