

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKKGY) on Thursday said it is targeting annual organic sales growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range over the mid-term.



The company also confirmed its full-year outlook, expecting organic sales growth of 2% to 5% for the year.



'We are sharply focused on growth and well-positioned in attractive markets through a combination of organic investments and a string of targeted acquisitions of companies delivering breakthrough solutions. Coupled with our high-performing organization and the ability to execute, our powerful growth drivers and cash-generating businesses will create sustainable value for years to come,' said Belén Garijo, Chair of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News