

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius AG (SARTF) Thursday said that its nine-month profit surged 66 percent from a year ago, helped by strong performances by all divisions. The company also upgraded its outlook for full-year 2025.



The German manufacturer of medical devices reported net profit of 124.7 million euros or 3.52 euros per share in the first nine months, up from 75.1 million euros or 3.01 euros per share in the same period last year.



On an underlying basis, net profit climbed 17.0 percent to 243.6 million euros from 208.2 million euros in the first nine months of fiscal 2024.



During the nine-month period, sales revenue came in at 2.61 billion euros, up 5.5 percent from 2.47 billion euros in the prior-year period. On a constant currency basis, sale revenue rose 7.5 percent from the year-ago period.



According to the company, Underlying EBITDA for the given period rose 12.8 percent to 774.2 million euros from 686.5 million euros in the equivalent period last year. Underlying EBITDA margin was 29.7 percent, higher than last year's 27.7 percent.



Looking ahead, the company raised its full-year sales revenue guidance for the Group and its divisions. The company now expects Group sales revenue to grow by about 7 percent, compared to the earlier forecast of around 6 percent organic growth (±2 percent).



Coming to the divisions, Bioprocess Solutions is expected to reach the upper end of its previous guidance with around 9 percent growth from the earlier 7 percent organic growth, while Lab Products & Services is projected to remain roughly at last year's sales level, supported by a 1 percent growth contribution from the MATTEK acquisition.



Additionally, the company expects Group underlying EBITDA margin of slightly more than 29.5 percent, compared to the earlier range of around 29 percent-30 percent.



On the OTC Markets, SARTF ended Tuesday's trading at $206.85.



