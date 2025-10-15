HAL Trust: HAL to acquire VolkerWessels Nederland

HAL signed an agreement with Koninklijke VolkerWessels B.V. ('VolkerWessels') to acquire VolkerWessels Nederland B.V., consisting of the Dutch Construction and Property Development and Infrastructure activities of VolkerWessels, based on an enterprise value of € 1,600 million. In 2024, these activities generated a turnover of € 3,593 million and an EBITDA of € 296 million. In the first six months of 2025, these activities generated a turnover of € 1,786 million and an EBITDA of € 218 million.1



Completion of the transaction is subject to conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including approval by the relevant competition authorities and consultation with the central works council of VolkerWessels.



HAL Holding N.V.

October 15, 2025





