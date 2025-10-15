Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
WKN: A2DQ57 | ISIN: NL0012294466 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
KONINKLIJKE VOLKER WESSELS NV Chart 1 Jahr
15.10.2025 18:03 Uhr
HAL Trust: HAL to acquire VolkerWessels Nederland

HAL signed an agreement with Koninklijke VolkerWessels B.V. ('VolkerWessels') to acquire VolkerWessels Nederland B.V., consisting of the Dutch Construction and Property Development and Infrastructure activities of VolkerWessels, based on an enterprise value of € 1,600 million. In 2024, these activities generated a turnover of € 3,593 million and an EBITDA of € 296 million. In the first six months of 2025, these activities generated a turnover of € 1,786 million and an EBITDA of € 218 million.1

Completion of the transaction is subject to conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including approval by the relevant competition authorities and consultation with the central works council of VolkerWessels.

HAL Holding N.V.
October 15, 2025

