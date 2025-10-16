Landis+Gyr Group AG: Landis+Gyr Awarded EcoVadis Platinum Medal for the Second Consecutive Year for Outstanding Sustainability Performance

CHAM, Switzerland, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), a global leader in energy management solutions, today announced it has received the prestigious Platinum medal from EcoVadis, the highest possible distinction awarded under this rating. This marks the second consecutive year that Landis+Gyr has achieved Platinum status. Since its last assessment, Landis+Gyr improved its overall score from 80 to 85, placing it within the top 1% of approximately 150,000 companies assessed worldwide by EcoVadis. This recognition aligns with Landis+Gyr's Science-Based Targets initiatives (SBTi) and its mission to decarbonize energy infrastructure globally. It also reaffirms the company's strong commitment to sustainability and the successful integration of sustainable practices across and beyond its business operations.

The EcoVadis Platinum Medal strengthens Landis+Gyr's position as a trusted partner for utilities and energy stakeholders worldwide. Increasingly, customers and partners request access to our EcoVadis scorecard as part of their supplier evaluation processes, underscoring the growing importance of measurable sustainability leadership in today's energy ecosystem.

"Achieving EcoVadis Platinum status for the second year in a row reinforces our commitment to creating measurable impact," said Peter Mainz, CEO of Landis+Gyr. "Our progress reflects not only compliance with global standards but a deeper focus on integrating sustainability into every facet of our business, from product innovation to supply chain practices, helping utilities and communities accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future."

"We celebrate this achievement, which recognizes our teams' dedication and perseverance in advancing sustainability at Landis+Gyr," said Cecilia Silva-Wagner, Head of ESG at Landis+Gyr. "Their ongoing collaboration and commitment to improvement move us closer to our sustainability goals and create lasting value for our company and stakeholders. The recognition by EcoVadis is the culmination of these efforts."

EcoVadis, one of the world's most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings, bases its assessments on international standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and ISO 26000. The evaluation covers 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

This year, Landis+Gyr received its highest score in the 'Environment' dimension (95/100), underscoring Landis+Gyr's leadership in emissions reduction and renewable energy adoption, followed by 'Sustainable Procurement' (86/100), 'Labor & Human Rights' (82/100), and 'Ethics' (80/100). The assessment helps the company measure performance, uncover risks, and identify where and how it can improve its overall ESG impact going forward.

About Landis+Gyr Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having enabled 9 million tons of CO2 savings in FY 2024 through our product offerings, Landis+Gyr manages energy better - since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2024, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,300 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com .

About EcoVadis

Since its founding in 2007, EcoVadis has grown into a globally trusted provider of business sustainability ratings with a network of more than 150,000 rated companies. EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidence-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement. Learn more at www.ecovadis.com .

