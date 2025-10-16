

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Croda International PLC (CRDA.L), a specialty chemicals company, on Thursday reported third-quarter sales of £424.7 million, up 4.4% from £406.6 million in the same quarter a year earlier.



By segment, Consumer Care sales were £241.6 million, Life Sciences achieved £133.8 million, and Industrial Specialties reached £49.3 million.



The company said its full-year 2025 outlook remains unchanged, with adjusted profit before tax expected to be between £265 million and £295 million at constant currency.



