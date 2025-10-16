Anzeige
WKN: A2AJ82 | ISIN: FI4000206750 | Ticker-Symbol: 4K8
Frankfurt
15.10.25 | 08:14
1,990 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAMUX OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAMUX OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0452,07510:56
2,0402,07510:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2025 08:50 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kamux Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Kamux lowers its outlook for the year 2025 and provides preliminary information on its financial performance for the third quarter

Kamux Corporation | Inside Information | October 16, 2025 at 09:50:00 EEST

Kamux lowers its outlook for the year 2025. Kamux now expects its adjusted operating profit for 2025 to decrease compared to the previous year.

Rationale for updating the outlook
Since the beginning of the second quarter of 2025, Kamux has focused on improving its profitability per car and has succeeded in this. At the same time, the number of cars sold has remained lower than the forecast and the adjusted operating profit in euros is estimated to be lower than expected. During the third quarter, Kamux sold 15,644 cars (18,484).

Preliminary information on operating profit in Q3 2025
According to preliminary information, Kamux Corporation's adjusted operating profit for the third quarter of 2025 is EUR 4.0-4.5 million.

New outlook for 2025:
Kamux expects its adjusted operating profit for 2025 to decrease compared to the previous year.

Previous outlook for 2025:
Kamux expects its adjusted operating profit for 2025 to improve from the previous year.

Kamux publishes its Interim Report for January-September 2025 on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Kamux Corporation
Board of Directors

For more information:
Enel Sintonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 579 3457

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 68 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold almost 600,000 used cars, 66,548 of which were sold in 2024. Kamux's revenue in 2024 was EUR 1,010 million and its average number of employees was 904 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
