Integrum AB: Integrum provides operational update ahead of Q2 report

Mölndal, Sweden, October 16, 2025 - Integrum AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) today provides an operational update. Following the recent non-completed bid process, Integrum is taking all necessary steps to secure the company's sustainable growth. The company makes steady progress in its efforts to transform from its historical R&D focus to a more commercially oriented company. Whereas sales to date indicate that the total number of surgeries for the second quarter is likely to be in line with last year's level, the ongoing intensified marketing efforts targeting selected Centers of Excellence in the US are expected to accelerate sales over time. The company is on track with planned cost reduction measures. However, partly due to extraordinary expenditures associated with the recent public bid on the company, cash flow this quarter will likely be more negative than last quarter.

Reiteration of previous target for cost reductions

Since announcing its strategic shift toward becoming a commercially focused organization, Integrum has successfully implemented measures to facilitate cost reductions, bringing it closer toward its goal of achieving SEK 20 million in annual cost reductions. The cash flow in the current quarter will, however, be negatively impacted by one-off expenses partly due to legal services attributable to the public bid process that was announced on July 22, 2025 and terminated on September 16, 2025. Developments during the remainder of the quarter may lead to a different outcome than currently expected.

Continued focus on Centers of Excellence to grow S1 surgeries in the US

The OPRA® Implant System revenue model is typically based on a two-stage surgical procedure followed by the integration of a safety device (Axor II) that connects the system to customized prosthetics. The first stage of the surgical procedure (S1) generates more than 50 percent of the total system revenue. The second stage (S2), generally performed one to two quarters after S1, together with the Axor II safety device comprises the remaining revenue streams. Since the launch of the company's strategic shift in February 2025, Integrum has focused its marketing efforts on targeted top-tier orthopaedic treatment centers, Centers of Excellence, to fortify its clinical use and status as a preferred treatment system in amputee patients. Based on sales to date, the total number of S1 surgeries for the second quarter is likely to be in line with last year's level. Integrum's growing US sales organization is fully committed to the new strategy and is convinced that focusing on Centers of Excellence and the aftermarket will accelerate sales over time. In this early stage of implementing the new commercialization strategy, fluctuations are, however, to be expected.

Review of internal research and development projects

As part of Integrum's long-term goal to maximize shareholder value and resource allocations, a strategic overview of the company's R&D portfolio has been conducted to determine project viability. While no definitive decisions have been made, the company sees a clear potential to decrease internal development costs and is evaluating the best course of action to capitalize on the value that these projects have created thus far.

Comments from the CEO

"Integrum is steadily progressing its efforts to shift full focus to the commercialization of OPRA Implant System in the US and prioritized European markets. We do this by deepening our collaborations with Centers of Excellence on the US market to grow S1 and S2 surgeries, while also strengthening the aftermarket by solidifying Axor® II sales. Six months into this journey, we are beginning to see positive feedback from our customers on the measures taken so far, and we are successfully continuing the transformation of our organization to increase our sales and marketing capacity. This without jeopardizing our bold targets for cost reduction. I am fully convinced that our strategic shift will accelerate our ability to help more amputees regain their mobility and quality of life, which in turn will generate substantial value to our shareholders," comments Martin Hillsten, CEO of Integrum.

Integrum will present the quarterly report for August - October 2025 on November 21, 2025.

