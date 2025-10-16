Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
WKN: A3E19M | ISIN: SE0021020716 | Ticker-Symbol: MKC0
15.10.25 | 09:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2025 08:30 Uhr
AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space's Sedna-1 satellite now fully operational

2025-10-16 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)
AAC Clyde Space's Sedna-1 satellite has successfully completed commissioning and is now delivering maritime intelligence data to customers.

Built and operated by the US subsidiary AAC SpaceQuest in Fairfax, Virginia, Sedna-1 enhances AAC Clyde Space's space-based maritime data infrastructure, increasing capacity, coverage and resilience across its growing data services portfolio. The satellite also supports the continued development of advanced space-based technologies that enable safer and more efficient operations at sea.

AAC Clyde Space is recognised as a leading global provider of satellite-based AIS data and a pioneer in the development of VDES, the next-generation standard for maritime communications. Building on more than two decades of experience, the company is strengthening its leading position in space-based maritime intelligence.

"With Sedna-1 now fully operational, we continue to strengthen the foundations of our data services," said AAC Clyde Space CEO Luis Gomes. "Each new satellite adds capacity and resilience to our maritime data network, allowing us to serve customers with greater precision and reliability. It's a tangible step forward in our ambition to lead the future of maritime intelligence."

The Sedna satellites form part of AAC Clyde Space's growing portfolio of space-based data services, which generate recurring revenue by delivering data and decision-ready information to customers across the maritime sector.

About AAC Clyde Space's satellite fleet (October 2025)
AAC Clyde Space's satellite fleet is growing in step with the increasing demand for space-based intelligence. In Q1 2026, the launch of VIREON-1 is planned - the first in a new four-satellite constellation for Earth Observation.

We operate our own satellite constellations and deliver high-quality, decision-ready data through services focused on Maritime Intelligence and Earth Observation. Our data powers applications across five key sectors: maritime, forestry, agriculture, weather, and security & defence.

AAC Clyde Space operates nine commercial satellites currently in orbit, with the second Sedna in commissioning and expected to become fully operational shortly. These are:

  • AprizeSat-8
  • AprizeSat-10
  • Sedna-1
  • Sedna-2 (in commissioning)
  • Thea
  • Ymir-1
  • EPICHyper-1 / Dragonette-001
  • EPICHyper-2 / Dragonette-002
  • EPICHyper-3 / Dragonette-003

For more information:
Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications,
e-mail: investor@aac-clydespace.com
phone: +46 707 2230382
website: http://www.aac-clyde.space

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE
AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (Symbol: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

