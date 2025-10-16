Neola Medical AB: Neola Medical Strengthens Global IP Portfolio with New Patents Granted in both the U.S. and China for Medical Device Neola

Neola Medical AB (publ) has been granted patents in both the U.S. and China for a technical method that improve the accuracy of continuous lung monitoring with the company's medical device, Neola®. The new patent grants represent a key milestone in the company's global IP strategy and further strengthen its competitive position ahead of market expansion. Together with previously granted patent in Europe, the company now holds IP coverage for Neola Medical's proprietary innovation for offset compensation across all target markets.

"Patent protection in both the U.S. and China secures a key part of our medical device in two of the world's most significant healthcare markets. It supports our pathway toward U.S. market authorization and long-term global commercialization," says CEO Hanna Sjöström.

About the patent

The granted patents represent a central element of Neola Medical's patent family "A method and device for offset compensation," protecting the company's innovation for compensating background signals and thereby enhancing the accuracy of continuous lung monitoring in preterm born babies.

For further information, contact:

Hanna Sjöström, CEO

e-mail: hanna.sjostrom@neolamedical.com

About Neola Medical

Neola Medical AB (publ) develops an innovative medical technology device for non-invasive, continuous lung monitoring and real-time alerts of potentially life-threatening lung complications in preterm born babies. By enabling instant detection, the technology aims to support earlier intervention, improve clinical decision-making, enhance long-term outcomes, and ultimately contribute to saving lives. The patented, cutting-edge technology was developed at Lund University in Sweden and is based on a spectroscopic method that measures changes in lung volume and oxygen gas concentration. Neola Medical builds on Sweden's longstanding legacy of medical technology innovation and contributions to global health care. Neola Medical was founded in 2016 and is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market (ticker: NEOLA). Read more at www.neolamedical.com. The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.