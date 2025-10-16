Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907912 | ISIN: US2829141009 | Ticker-Symbol: EGT
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 13:21
1,680 Euro
+3,70 % +0,060
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
8X8 INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
8X8 INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6101,64010:58
1,6101,64010:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
8X8
8X8 INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
8X8 INC1,680+3,70 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.