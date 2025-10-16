But one in three say they'd choose AI if it meant lower prices

Despite the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in customer service, UK consumers still overwhelmingly prefer speaking with human agents unless AI comes with a financial incentive. That's according to new research from 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading global business communication platform provider.

The latest 8x8 Streetview survey found that 83% of respondents across the United Kingdom prefer speaking to a real person. Only 4% prefer a virtual agent or chatbot.

The findings follow other recent UK 8x8 Streetview research showing that people want companies fined for long wait times and that public sector waiting times are now worse than bank waiting times.

Three-quarters of the UK prefer human support

Across the country, respondents were near-unanimous in their preference for human interaction over automation, with no region scoring below 76% support of speaking with a person for urgent issues. However, regional and demographic variations did emerge:

Northern Ireland showed the most support for virtual agents at almost 11%.

Scotland and Wales were firmly in favour of human contact, both 90% pro-human.

Among 16-24 year olds, 7% said they preferred AI assistance, and 17% had no preference.

When the question shifted to non-urgent matters, support for AI increased slightly by a few percentage points.

AI support goes up when it saves customers money

Consumer sentiment shifted noticeably when financial savings were introduced. When asked whether they would be more likely to use an organisation that lowered prices by automating customer interactions with AI or chatbots, more than 30% of people said that they would.

Men were slightly more favourable than women, 34% versus 28%.

Regionally, Londoners were the most price-sensitive, with 45% more likely to accept AI if it reduced costs, followed by Newcastle at 39% and Wales with 36%. Only 20% of Scots said that a discount would change their preference.

Personalised replica voices divide opinion

Building on 8x8's 2024 study, which found that more than 50% of people would pay extra to hear a celebrity's cloned voice such as Taylor Swift or Margot Robbie this year's survey asked how people would feel about hearing a relative's voice in customer interaction. More than 43% were opposed, while 28% were in favor. The concept was most popular with the 25-34 year olds 48% in favour, and least popular with those aged 55 and older at 12% liking it.

A human touch doesn't mean ignoring benefits of AI

"Customers still value a human touch but they're also pragmatic," said Chris Angus, Vice President for CPaaS and CX Expansion at 8x8, Inc. "People will choose AI if it saves them time or money. That's why our approach isn't about replacing agents, but rather empowering them. The best contact centers today are using AI as a teammate, not as a substitute, helping humans work smarter. That's the balance that customers expect, and it's where the most successful CX strategies are headed."

8x8's AI-enhanced platform supports agents and customers alike

The 8x8 platform for CX combines unified communications, contact center and CPaaS solutions to create seamless, intelligent customer journeys. The platform integrates AI at every level from real-time assistance to analytics and workflow automation, helping human agents deliver faster, more personalised support while improving operations efficiency.

8x8 Streetview survey results in full

View the full survey results and the combined 2025 survey data.

