Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

Pre-Stabilisation Notice Banco BPM S.p.A.

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

October 16, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Banco BPM S.p.A.

EUR 500mil Fixed to Floating SNP due 23 October 2031

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EUR25bn EMTN Programme dated 16th May 2025 and supplemented on 17th September 2025

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Banco BPM S.p.A. Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500mil Description: EUR 500mil Fixed to Floating Rate SNP Notes due 23 October 2031 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: EMTN documentation, denoms 150k/1k, listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange. ISIN IT0005675126 Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG Banca Akros S.p.A. Credit Agricole Corporate Investment Bank IMI Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. J.P. Morgan SE Natwest Markets N.V. Société Générale SA Stabilisation period expected to start on: October 16, 2025 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange Regulated Market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

