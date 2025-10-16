

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $265.4 million, or $5.02 per share. This compares with $251.1 million, or $4.70 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $1.190 billion from $1.147 billion last year.



Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $265.4 Mln. vs. $251.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.02 vs. $4.70 last year. -Revenue: $1.190 Bln vs. $1.147 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News