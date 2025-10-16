Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") has received initial results from Induced Polarization (IP) and extension to ongoing gravity geophysical surveys, with significant untested anomalies identified at the Chief's Trend and Cowley Park.

SUMMARY

Undrilled high tenor chargeability anomalies identified from recent IP geophysical surveys south of Cowley Park (named "Great Southern") and to the NW of the Little Chief Mine (named "Doozy") Great Southern IP and gravity anomalies quantifiably larger than the response from the neighboring Cowley Park mineralized system (~1.5 km North), With the gravity anomaly identified over an area of 2 x 1.2km Both targets were blind to previous exploration efforts as they were only recently identified from Gladiator's ongoing geophysical programs. Drilling being prioritized to target both Doozy and Great Southern

Recent geophysical surveys, specifically IP and ongoing gravity surveys, have provided compelling evidence that mineralization extends beyond the currently known areas at both the Chief's Trend and Cowley Park. The data from these surveys suggest there is significant potential for undiscovered mineralization within this broader region. As a result of these findings, Gladiator has delineated two high-priority targets that warrant immediate drill testing. These targets represent promising opportunities for new discoveries and will be a focus of the Company's exploration program over the coming weeks. The targets comprise of:

Great Southern: A large intense gravity anomaly measuring ~2km by 1.2km located approximately 1.5km south of Cowley Park coinciding with a highly intense IP chargeability anomaly on the margins of a much broader high IP response.

Doozy: Two distinct intense gravity anomalies occurring over approximately 600m of strike and separated by the interpreted continuance of the EW trending mineralized "North Fault" that daylights in the north wall of the historic Little Chief Pit, located ~400m to the east.

Gladiator CEO, Jason Bontempo shared his enthusiasm regarding the company's recent exploration achievements, stating that

"Gladiator has consistently succeeded in intersecting mineralization linked to these types of gravity targets that have been identified so far, I would further emphasize the significance of the recent, strong IP chargeability results emerging from the Great Southern and Doozy areas. These promising geophysical signals have intensified the Company's excitement to prioritize and actively target these zones in the upcoming weeks, as part of their ongoing exploration strategy.

As a result, drilling is expected to commence later this week on both Great Southern and Doozy. With the recent closing of a $22.5m financing plus existing treasury of $8m, Gladiator is fully funded for significant exploration until the end of 2026."

1 Refer News Release Dated 2nd July 2025 "Gladiator Completes Gravity Survey and Identifies Multiple Large-Scale, Untested Copper-Skarn Targets at Little Chief".

DOOZY IP Survey Results (Chief's Trend)

Gladiator has now completed four lines of IP on the Chiefs Trend to assist drill targeting and to help quantify the geological and structural setting of the former Little Chief mine that was the main source of production for the historic Whitehorse Copper Mine operated by Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting between 1967 and 1982 producing a reported 10.5 mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75g/t Au2.

Figure 1: Plan map of the Doozy/Little Chief/Valerie target area highlighted over contoured gravimetric survey with the IP lines covering Doozy.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/270671_9dad37d5c41d0990_003full.jpg

The initial IP survey was strategically centered around the main historic area to better understand the geological and structural settings, thereby supporting future drill targeting at Middle Chief, Big Chief, Little Chief & Valerie. To broaden coverage, the three northern lines were extended westward, specifically to investigate a non-magnetic density anomaly recently named "Doozy." This anomaly was identified by Gladiator from ongoing, highly detailed gravity surveys. The target had previously gone undetected by earlier explorers due to its low magnetic response. The gravity anomaly consists of two high intensity nodes that occur over approximately 600m of strike and are separated by what is interpreted to be the western continuance of the east-west trending mineralized "North Fault" that daylights in the northern wall of the historic Little Chief open pit located approximately 400m to the east.

Results from these initial IP surveys over sections of Doozy have revealed a substantial chargeability anomaly that coincides with the gradient of the density anomaly (refer to Figures 2-5 below). Gladiator interprets this anomaly as possibly indicative of the formation of Calc-Silicate skarns, rather than magnetite skarns. This interpretation is based on the pronounced gravity response and the elevated chargeability detected by IP, suggesting the potential presence of significant sulfide mineralization within these zones.

Figure 2: East-West IP Section Line over Doozy and Northern Chiefs Trend (L-4,800m N) - Showing high response Chargeability response (Pink) located between 65+00m E to 68+00m E.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/270671_gladiatorfig2.jpg

2 (Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1).

Figure 3: East-West IP Section Line over Doozy and Northern Chiefs Trend (L-4,600m N) - Showing high response Chargeability response (Pink) centered around 67+50 E.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/270671_gladiatorfig3.jpg

Figure 4: East-West IP Section Line over Doozy and Northern Chiefs Trend (L-4,500m N) - Showing high response Chargeability response (Pink) centered around 68+00 E.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/270671_gladiatorfig4.jpg

Figure 5: East-West IP Section Line over Doozy and Northern Chiefs Trend (L-4,375m N) - Showing high response Chargeability response (Pink) centered around 69+00 +E.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/270671_9dad37d5c41d0990_010full.jpg

GREAT SOUTHERN IP Survey Results (Cowley Park)

Gladiator recently expanded coverage of its ongoing high-definition gravity surveys over the broader Cowley Park area. This extension of the gravity survey led to the identification of a significant high-density anomaly (named "Great Southern") located approximately 1.5 kilometers south of the main Cowley Park zone and the previously known Cowley Park South target.

The newly identified anomaly spans more than 2 kilometers in a north-south direction and 1.2 kilometers in an east-west direction. Notably, the higher density northern portion of the anomaly coincides with a magnetic low, which appears to be related to an intrusive body, as evidenced by a circular feature demonstrated by a low magnetic response (refer to Figure 6 below).

To further investigate this anomaly, Gladiator completed a line of IP survey across the anomaly. Of particular interest, Line 10,300m E revealed an intense chargeability response in contact with a much broader high chargeability zone, which itself extends for over 600 meters (refer to Figures 7-9 below).

The chargeability response at Great Southern is also significantly higher than the central line completed over the main gravity anomaly at Cowley Park.

A'A

Figure 6: Preliminary Image of the Gravity Bouguer Anomaly from recently extended gravity over Cowley Park Extended, showing the significant anomaly at Great Southern.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/270671_9dad37d5c41d0990_014full.jpg

Figure 7: North-South Section Line from Cowley Park (right) to Great Southern (left) Showing Intense Chargeability Responses (Pink) at Cowley Park and Great Southern.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/270671_gladiatorfig7.jpg

Figure 8: North-South IP Section Line (L-10,300E) over Great Southern - Showing an Intense Chargeability Response (In Pink from -200 to 100m North) on the northern margin of a much broader high Chargeability response (Orange and Red from -600 to 50m North).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/270671_9dad37d5c41d0990_018full.jpg

Figure 9: North-South IP Section Line (L-10,580E) over Central Cowley Park - Showing high Chargeability Responses (In Pink), with the Southern Limb (Originating from approx. -1,400m North and the Northern Limb originating around 1,600m North) Both limbs are interpreted as dipping south.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/270671_9dad37d5c41d0990_019full.jpg

EXPLORATION STRATEGY

The ongoing drilling at Cowley Park is part of an initially planned 29,000m drill program that has been extended to 48,000m targeting high-grade copper skarns throughout the Whitehorse Copper Belt before the end of Q4 2025. Drilling is designed with the following objectives:

1 - Advancing Cowley Park to resource definition and expansion:

Cowley Resource Target: Establish initial drilling framework for an inferred resource at Cowley Park.

Cowley Exploration: Targeting upside potential for further copper-skarn and recently identified intrusive hosted copper-molybdenum mineralization at Cowley Park.

2 - Exploration drilling at:

Chiefs Trend: Highlight further high-grade, near-term copper resource potential by testing near historic mine exploration upside and test recently identified intrusive hosted Copper (+/- Au, Mo and Ag) Mineralization

Best Chance: Drill test of outcropping high-grade, magnetite-copper skarn mineralization and broader widths of copper-silicate skarn and test continuity of mineralization between the Best Chance and Arctic Chief prospects.

Arctic Chief: Highlight continuity of high-grade near surface copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.

Cub Trend Exploration: Highlight continuity of high-grade, near surface, copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.

Recently Identified High Priority Geophysical Targets: Drill testing recently identified IP and gravity targets at Doozy (Chief's Trend) and Great Southern (south of Cowley Park)

Drilling will be supported by planned geophysical programs including IP (ongoing), electromagnetic and gravity surveys to help refine drill targeting in the prospect areas and highlight undiscovered areas of exploration potential.

THE WHITEHORSE COPPER PROJECT

The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage high grade copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt and comprises over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35km long by 5 km wide on the western margin of Whitehorse City, Yukon.

Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since 1897 with the main production era lasting between 1967 and 1982 where production from primarily the Little Chief deposit totaled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 10.5 million tons of mineralized material milled (Watson, 1984). The Whitehorse Copper Project is accessible by numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.

Project Highlights

Advanced 35km long high-grade copper belt.

Located on western margin of infrastructure rich Whitehorse City, Yukon Territory.

More than 26,000m completed to date in 2025 at the cornerstone Cowley Park project (assays pending) and more than 8,000m at the Chiefs Trend and Arctic Chief Trend

Gladiator plans to complete a further 14,000m of diamond drilling in 2025 with four diamond drill rigs currently operating.

Targeting to report maiden high-grade copper NI 43-101 compliant resource, Q2 2026.

The Whitehorse Copper Project was a previous producer at Little Chief and other deposits.

Between 1967-82 Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, mined 10.5mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75g/t Au (Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1).

Key Institutional Investors - Dynamic, Mackenzie, Macquarie Bank and Orimco.

QA / QC

The Induced Polarization (IP) surveys were conducted using an inline modified (proximal) pole-dipole arrays with 50 m dipoles (L10300) and 25 m dipoles (L10580). Minimum current injection to potential dipole separation over the area of interest for L10300 was 500 m and for L10580 was 250 m.

A two-second base, time-domain transmitter was used. The receiver timing is based on synchronization with the primary voltage. Secondary voltages are measured with 24-bit ADCs and 20 semi-logarithmic time windows (delay of 40 ms, followed by 7 X 40 ms, 7 X 80 ms and 6 X 160 ms windows).

References:

Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1.(https://data.geology.gov.yk.ca/Reference/42011InfoTab)

Tenney D. (1981) - The Whitehorse Copper Belt: Mining, Exploration and Geology (1967-1980). (https://ia802508.us.archive.org/18/items/whitehorsecopper00tenn/whitehorsecopper00tenn.pdf)

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jason Bontempo"

Jason Bontempo

President and CEO

