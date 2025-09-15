Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") received initial assay results from first pass drilling targeting recently identified gravity anomalies at the Valerie and Little Chief prospects at the Whitehorse Copper Project1.

SUMMARY

Multiple, previously unknown copper-gold skarn and intrusive related mineralized trends identified in first drilling targeting extensive gravity anomalies at Valerie and Little Chief. Significant intrusive related copper mineralization intersected in maiden drilling at the 2-km Valerie trend including 15.8m @ 0.85% Cu in chalcopyrite veined intrusive that exhibits porphyry characteristics. Newly identified intrusive hosted gold mineralization also identified with results including 1m @ 13.35 g/t Au and 1m @ 7.64 g/t Au to the west of the Little Chief Pit. Drilling to the east of the historic Little Chief Mine has intersected high levels of chalcopyrite (plus minor bornite) mineralization hosted entirely within a highly brecciated section of the intrusive (assays pending). Additional rig now mobilized at Valerie and Little Chief to rapidly advance new target definition in conjunction with Induced Polarization (IP) Geophysical surveys that have commenced.

Gladiator CEO, Jason Bontempo, commented: "Gladiator's first drilling of new gravity targets at Little Chief and Valerie1 has intersected multiple zones of new mineralization with multiple copper (+/-magnetite) skarns flanking the margins of an intrusive body hosting significant mineralization that exhibits copper-porphyry signatures.

These multiple zones of intrusive related copper-gold and molybdenum mineralization are associated with multi-phased intrusive systems, intersected at Cowley, Valerie & Little Chief that lie 12km apart within the 100% owned 35km Whitehorse Copper Belt. These newly identified mineralization styles are potentially indicative of copper-porphyry systems within the copper belt.

As a result, an additional rig is being mobilized to rapidly advance targeting in the Valerie/Little Chief area taking the total to four rigs turning where two of diamond drill rigs are currently focused on ongoing resource and exploration drilling at Cowley Park. With the recent closing of a $22.5m financing plus existing treasury of $8m, Gladiator is fully funded for significant exploration until the end of 2026."

1 Refer News Release Dated 2nd July 2025 "Gladiator Completes Gravity Survey and Identifies Multiple Large-Scale, Untested Copper-Skarn Targets at Little Chief".

VALERIE AND LITTLE CHIEF

Little Chief was the main source of production for the historic Whitehorse Copper Mine operated by Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting between 1967 and 1982 producing a reported 10.5 mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75g/t Au2. The Valerie trend lies approximately 500m west of the Little Chief trend. This trend was confirmed and extended by geophysics in 2024; These results represent first pass drilling on the interpreted ~2-km long parallel trend.

Figure 1: Plan map of the Little Chief/Valerie target area and reported drilling subject to this release with copper-gold skarn targets identified and highlighted over contoured gravimetric survey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/266381_0b36fa1714afb8eb_002full.jpg

Assay results have now been received for four holes at Valerie (VLG-001 to VLG-001D3) and three holes at Little Chief (LCG-014 to LCG-014D2, please refer to Figure 1 for location). Maiden drilling has intersected near-surface mineralized magnetite-copper skarn horizons as well as intrusive-related mineralization at Valerie. At Little Chief, further mineralized magnetite/serpentine copper skarn horizons have also been identified in the Little Chief footwall and Little Chief gravity offset.

2 (Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1).

Drilling was designed as a first pass assessment of recently defined gravity anomalies in the Little Chief and Valerie prospect area with every geophysical target now shown to correspond with either copper-skarn (+/-magnetite) mineralization or intrusion hosted copper (+/- Gold, Silver and Molybdenum) mineralization (refer to section Figure 2). This validates Gladiator's geophysical targeting process where airborne magnetics has been used to map the prospective intrusion/sediment contact under cover with ground gravity acting as a direct target detection tool to highlight dense bodies of copper-skarn mineralization for drilling.

This geophysical targeting process is now being applied to the remainder of the 35km long Whitehorse Copper belt with further results from ongoing ground gravity surveys anticipated in the coming months.

Figure 2: Schematic section across the Valerie Trend, the Little Chief Footwall and gravity offset targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/266381_0b36fa1714afb8eb_003full.jpg

Valerie

Drilling activities at Valerie were initially conducted to assess a linear coincident magnetic and gravity feature, that extends over approximately two kilometres west of the historic Little Chief mine (Figure 1). Diamond drillholes VLG-001D3 and VLG-001D4, intersected considerable intervals of low to moderately mineralized, near-surface magnetite skarns coincident with this geophysical anomaly with initial assay results including (results pending for VLG-001D4, refer to Table 1 for full list of assay results):

VLG-001D3 returned 12m @ 0.64% Cu & 0.36 g/t Au from 88m plus 2.42 g/t Ag & 16 ppm Mo.

Further drilling will be conducted over the coming months to test the near-term resource potential of the ~2km of geophysical anomalism coincided with this newly identified zone of significant mineralization.

In the Valerie target area drill hole VLG-001D2 also encountered mineralized serpentine/magnetite skarn at shallow depths, that transitioned into coarse-grained hornblende quartz diorite (HQZ) adjacent to granodiorite. This HQZ unit appears to be proximal to the western margin of the Little Chief open pit and displays porphyry like features, including Brain Rock textures. Within this environment, localized occurrences of quartz-chalcopyrite (+/-Molybdenite) veining and with k-feldspar alteration selvedges (Photo 1).

Further down the hole VLG-001D2 intersected a set of previously unobserved conjugate, shallowly dipping, semi-massive chalcopyrite (+/-bornite) veins ranging from 0.5cm to >35cm in width hosted within coarse-grained, epidote altered hornblende quartz diorite (Photo 2), with vein densities increasing to the contacts between the two intrusive phases. The interval returned:

VLG-001D2 returned 15.8m @ 0.85% Cu from 211.2m plus 0.05 g/t Au, 5.8 g/t Ag & 20 ppm Mo

Photo 1: VLG-001D2 164.2-164.5m - Quartz molybdenite veining with potassic alteration selvedges within medium-grained, equigranular, epidote altered granodiorite (NTW Core size).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/266381_0b36fa1714afb8eb_004full.jpg

These intervals represent previously unrecognized styles of mineralization within the Valerie prospect, that historically only received limited shallow drill predominantly targeting minor exposed skarn mineralization near surface. These newly identified mineralization styles are potentially indicative of a much larger copper-porphyry system. This potential will be evaluated by establishing 150m spaced drill sections over the coming weeks as an initial framework to help map alteration and geochemical vectors to potential porphyry style mineralization. This will be supported by an Induced Polarization survey (IP) commencing this week.

Photo 2: VLG-001D2 216.5-216.7m - Fracture to vein-hosted chalcopyrite mineralization within coarse-grained, epidote altered hornblende quartz diorite (NTW Core size).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/266381_0b36fa1714afb8eb_005full.jpg

Little Chief

Gladiator has advanced its exploration efforts at Little Chief by completing ten drill holes (LCG-014 through LCG-020) with the objective of delineating additional high-grade, near-surface copper resources adjacent to the historic mining area. Of these, assay results have been received for three holes (LCG-014, LCG-014D1, and LCG-014D2) primarily from the footwall area on the western side of the historic mine (Figure 1 and 2).

Drilling completed to date on the Little Chief footwall, targeted >650 m strike extent highlighted by coincident magnetic and gravity anomalies (Figure 1). Drilling has intersected intervals characterized by gold-rich, vein-hosted quartz-pyrite and quartz-chalcopyrite mineralization. These mineralized zones occur within both granodiorite and hornblende quartz diorite, as well as within serpentine/magnetite skarn lithologies. The results highlight promising shallow target zones for further evaluation and resource development. Drilling returned:

LCG-014 returned 6.0m @ 0.13% Cu from 72.0m plus 0.13 g/t Au; and 1m @ 7.64 g/t Au from 135m

LCG-014D1 returned 1.0m @ 13.35 g/t Au & 1.67% Cu from 124.0m plus 23.2 g/t Ag

In addition to this, drilling at the Little Chief gravity offset target area (refer to Figure 1) has confirmed the presence of noteworthy copper mineralization, specifically hosted within a highly brecciated section internal to the intrusive. The mineralized interval extends for approximately 12 metres from ~295-metres. Within this zone, roughly 2 metres of core exhibits intense chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization, concentrated within a quartz-brecciated unit of granodiorite intrusive (Photos 3 and 4). This zone is located in the eastern wall of the historic Little Chief mine.

Photo 3: LCG-020 ~306.40 to 306.55m - Close up of brecciated hosted coarse blebby chalcopyrite ± bornite mineralization within brecciated Granodiorite (NTW core size).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/266381_0b36fa1714afb8eb_006full.jpg

Photo 4: LCG-020 301.9 to 308.3m - Brecciated hosted coarse blebby chalcopyrite ± bornite mineralization within endoskarn altered (epidote-garnet) Granodiorite (NTW Core size).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/266381_0b36fa1714afb8eb_007full.jpg

Intrusive Related Copper (+/-Au, Mo and Ag) Mineralization

Recent drilling at Valerie and Little Chief has intersected multiple zones of intrusive related copper-gold and molybdenum mineralization within a multi-phased intrusive system.

Notably, these findings build upon the previously reported results from Cowley Park drill hole CPG-092 (refer to release dated 11th August 2025 "Gladiator Discovers New Zone in first drilling below 200m at Cowley"), that intersected a style of mineralization not seen before in the area.

This mineralization at Cowley Park was characterized by a broad zone, approximately 180 metres wide, of variably disseminated bornite and chalcopyrite within chlorite altered granodiorite intrusive. Results from initial drilling included:

CPG-092 returned 55m @ 0.70% Cu from 176m plus 0.01 g/t Au, 2.61 g/t Ag & 154 ppm Mo including: 21.9m @ 1.27% Cu from 199.1m plus 0.02 g/t Au, 5.27 g/t Ag & 300 ppm Mo



These discoveries highlight the evolving understanding of copper mineralization styles within the region and underscore the significance of continued exploration efforts.

Gladiator is advancing the identification of intrusive-related copper mineralization within the Whitehorse Copper Belt. The immediate objective is to characterize the potential porphyry-style mineralization observed in recent drill campaigns. The exploration team is initially prioritizing spatial datasets to identify metallogenic vectors, that will inform ongoing target selection.

To enhance understanding of the encountered intrusive systems, Gladiator will establish spaced drill sections as an initial framework to help map alteration and geochemical vectors to potential porphyry style mineralization. Gladiator will also utilize a handheld spectrometer for mineralogical analysis, focusing on pathfinder minerals. This analytical approach will be integrated with current drilling initiatives, that include both resource definition and exploration drilling at Cowley Park and broader exploration along the Chief trends.

EXPLORATION STRATEGY

The ongoing drilling at Cowley Park is part of an initially planned 29,000m drill program that has been extended to 48,000m targeting high-grade copper skarns throughout the Whitehorse Copper Belt before the end of Q4 2025. Drilling is designed with the following objectives:

1 - Advancing Cowley Park to resource definition and expansion:

Cowley Resource Target: Establish initial drilling framework for an inferred resource at Cowley Park.

Cowley Exploration: Targeting upside potential for further copper-skarn and recently identified intrusive hosted copper-molybdenum mineralization at Cowley Park.

2 - Exploration drilling at:

Chiefs Trend: Highlight further high-grade, near-term copper resource potential by testing near historic mine exploration upside and test recently identified intrusive hosted Copper (+/- Au, Mo and Ag) Mineralization.

Best Chance: Drill test of outcropping high-grade, magnetite-copper skarn mineralization and broader widths of copper-silicate skarn and test continuity of mineralization between the Best Chance and Arctic Chief prospects.

Arctic Chief: Highlight continuity of high-grade near surface copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.

Cub Trend Exploration: Highlight continuity of high-grade, near surface, copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.

Drilling will be supported by planned geophysical programs including Induced Polarization (ongoing), Electromagnetic and Gravity surveys to help refine drill targeting in the prospect areas and highlight undiscovered areas of exploration potential.

THE WHITEHORSE COPPER PROJECT

The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage high grade copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt and comprises over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35km long by 5 km wide on the western margin of Whitehorse City, Yukon.

Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since 1897 with the main production era lasting between 1967 and 1982 where production from primarily the Little Chief deposit totaled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 10.5 million tons of mineralized material milled (Watson, 1984). The Whitehorse Copper Project is accessible by numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.

Project Highlights

Advanced 35km long high-grade copper belt.

Located on western margin of infrastructure rich Whitehorse City, Yukon Territory.

More than 14,000m completed to date in 2025 at the cornerstone Cowley Park project (assays pending) and more than 3,000 at the Chiefs Trend and Arctic Chief Trend.

Gladiator plans to complete at least a further 20,000m of diamond drilling in 2025 with three diamond drill rigs currently operating.

Targeting to report maiden high-grade copper NI 43-101 compliant resources, Q2 2026.

The Project area was a previous producer at Little Chief deposit and other deposits.

Between 1967-82 Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, mined 10.5mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75g/t Au (Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1).

Key Institutional Investors - Dynamic, Mackenzie, Macquarie Bank and Orimco.

Table 1: Recently returned drill assay results from Cowley Park. Note that the quoted Intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system at Cowley Park is complex, with different grade distributions present related to the form of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein generations and orientations within the various intervals.

Hole ID Depth East North Dip Azim Note From To Interval (m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) Valerie

























VLG-001 256.03 496,481 6,721,972 -59 241

No Significant Assays VLG-001D1 251.46 496,481 6,721,972 -74 242

No Significant Assays VLG-001D2 379.48 496,481 6,721,972 -59 64

211.20 227.00 15.80 0.85 0.05 5.77 20 VLG-001D3 272.80 496,481 6,721,972 -45 69

Assays Pending VLG-001D4 638.56 496,481 6,721,972 -80 65

Assays Pending



























Little Chief

























LCG-014 231.34 496,813 6,722,101 -45 244

135.00 136.00 1.00 0.01 7.64 0.00 2 LCG-014D1 330.72 496,813 6,722,101 -59 245

124.00 125.00 1.00 1.67 13.35 23.20 1 LCG-014D2 327.70 496,808 6,722,102 -53 64

190.00 202.00 12.00 0.36 0.26 1.80 1













210.00 218.00 8.00 0.20 0.08 2.55 1













240.00 244.00 4.00 0.50 0.13 5.00 0 LCG-014D3 450.50 496,808 6,722,102 -74 140

Assays Pending LCG-015 56.39 496,726 6,722,042 -60 115

Assays Pending LCG-016 486.46 496,726 6,722,035 -61 113

Assays Pending LCG-017 358.75 496,865 6,721,887 -76 71

Assays Pending LCG-018 227.08 496,955 6,722,145 -83 251

Assays Pending LCG-019 216.41 496,972 6,722,296 -45 210

Assays Pending LCG-020 682.75 497,012 6,722,312 -76 240

Assays Pending

QA / QC

Drilling completed by Gladiator is irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralized systems, holes were directionally surveyed utilizing a North Seeking Gyro direction tool. Drill collars are subsequently surveyed utilizing a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system. Diamond drilling is usually cased, then cored utilizing HTW diameter before reducing at shallow depth in stable ground to NTW diameter drill core.

Mineralized quoted intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system is complex making an estimate of the true width unreliable. This is due to different grade distributions and angle geometries present related to the form or outline of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein paragenesis and orientations within the various intervals. Where possible, drilling is conducted perpendicular to interpreted mineralization.

Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQD's and taking core photographs.

Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half core retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of at least 1 in 25 samples to monitor the Laboratory.

Samples are submitted to the Whitehorse based prep facility of ALS Global Laboratory (Canada). Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2mm before pulverizing to better than 85% passing <75 microns. Assay pulps are then transported by ALS to the Vancouver (Langley) facility to be analyzed. On occasions where the Whitehorse prep facility has reduced capacity to complete preparation of the samples within a timely manner, samples may be forwarded by ALS Global to their Langley facility for preparation utilizing the same method as described above.

Samples were then analyzed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (34 Element Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish), with over limits for Cu analyzed by method CU-OG62 (Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish). Au is analyzed by ALS method AU-AA25 (Ore Grade Au 30g Fire Assay AA Finish). As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. The QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, Gladiator regards the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. Further drilling will need to be completed by Gladiator at some stage to confirm the reliability or usability of this data in the future including but not limited to twinning of reported mineralization. This may be required as Gladiator may not be able to confirm the accuracy of the stated drill collar location or be able to re-enter the holes to confirm depths and undertake directional surveys, or that the QA/QC might not meet the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, the Company is treating the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

References:

Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1 (https://data.geology.gov.yk.ca/Reference/42011InfoTab).

Tenney D. (1981) - The Whitehorse Copper Belt: Mining, Exploration and Geology (1967-1980) (https://ia802508.us.archive.org/18/items/whitehorsecopper00tenn/whitehorsecopper00tenn.pdf).

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Jason Bontempo"

Jason Bontempo

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266381

SOURCE: Gladiator Metals Corp.