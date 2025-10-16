Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 13:06 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

16 October 2025

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 16 October 2025 it was notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") :

Annette Kelleher , Non-executive Director, acquired 1,921 Shares at GBP £15.54 per Share.

The transaction took place on 14 October 2025 in London (XLON).

The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
Jamie Dearsley, Company Secretarial Assistant
Tel: 020 4557 2019

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA")
a) Name Annette Kelleher
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status

PDMR (Provide job title)

PCA (Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Non-executive Director N/A
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Keller Group plc
b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10 2.2 Inside information
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (Please state currency) Volume(s)
GBP 15.54 1,921
d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency) 		Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction Not applicable - single transaction
e) Date of the transaction Date: 14 October 2025 Time zone: GMT
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

