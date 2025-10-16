New Glasgow, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR.UN) ("Crombie") today announced a distribution of $0.07500 per Unit for the period from October 1, 2025, to and including October 31, 2025.

The distribution will be payable on November 14, 2025, to Unitholders of record as at October 31, 2025.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at June 30, 2025, our portfolio contained 306 properties comprising approximately 18.8 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

SOURCE: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust