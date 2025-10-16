Commercial Metals Company Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results

Fourth quarter net earnings of $151.8 million, or $1.35 per diluted share and adjusted earnings of $155.0 million, or $1.37 per diluted share

Consolidated core EBITDA of $291.4 million in the fourth quarter, resulting in core EBITDA margin of 13.8%, up sequentially and year-over-year

North American steel product metal margins continued to expand steadily during the fourth quarter, setting the stage for a strong start to fiscal 2026

Emerging Businesses Group ("EBG") delivered its best-ever quarterly results, driven by record Tensar performance

Arizona 2 micro mill generated positive adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter

Transform, Advance, and Grow ("TAG") program exceeded expectations in fiscal year 2025 with substantial additional opportunities ahead

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2025.

Peter Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Fiscal 2025 was a pivotal year for CMC as we laid the groundwork of our transformative strategy, which we believe will position our Company for years of value-accretive growth going forward. During fiscal 2025, we invested in the safety and development of our people, began execution of - and outperformed on - our TAG operational and commercial excellence commitments, and made meaningful progress on our micro mill investments. Additionally, after our year-end, we announced our pending acquisitions of Foley Products Company ("Foley") and Concrete Pipe & Precast ("CP&P"), which will establish a powerful new growth platform and broaden our commercial portfolio to create additional value for our people, our customers, and our shareholders. I am pleased with the progress made by the CMC team to-date and remain very confident that we will deliver meaningful and sustained enhancements to our margins, earnings, cash flows, and returns on capital over the long-term."

Mr. Matt added, "Looking at the fourth quarter, we achieved substantial improvement in our financial results both sequentially and year-over-year, underpinned by supportive market conditions across each of our segments, including the continuation of margin recovery within the North America Steel Group, solid demand for our proprietary value added products offered by the Emerging Businesses Group, and improving levels of long steel consumption in the geographies served by our Europe Steel Group. Activity within the domestic construction market remained resilient, as demonstrated by our healthy shipment levels of steel products, downstream products, and several EBG solutions, including geogrid and corrosion resistant reinforcing steel. Signs of new work in the construction pipeline continue to be encouraging with CMC's bid volumes, as well as key external indicators, pointing to pent-up demand. Looking ahead, we are hopeful that the Fed interest rate reduction cycle that began last month will spur the conversion of some of the pent-up demand to real activity during fiscal 2026. Longer-term, we remain confident in the outlook for construction and are poised to benefit from powerful structural trends within our key end markets."

Fourth quarter net earnings were $151.8 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.1 billion, compared to prior year period net earnings of $103.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion.

For the full fiscal 2025, CMC reported net earnings of $84.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, on net sales of $7.8 billion compared to prior year net earnings of $485.5 million, or $4.14 per diluted share, on net sales of $7.9 billion. Included in fiscal 2025 net earnings is an after-tax charge of approximately $274 million related to previously disclosed litigation.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company recorded net after-tax charges of $3.2 million, related to interest expense on the judgment amount associated with previously disclosed litigation, an impairment charge, and an unrealized gain on undesignated commodity hedges. Excluding these charges, fourth quarter adjusted earnings were $155.0 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings of $97.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the prior year period. During fiscal year 2025, the Company recorded estimated net after-tax charges of $274 million to reflect the judgment amount and related interest costs associated with the previously disclosed Pacific Steel Group litigation. "Adjusted EBITDA," "core EBITDA," "core EBITDA margin," "adjusted earnings" and "adjusted earnings per diluted share" are non-GAAP financial measures. Details, including a reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, can be found in the financial tables that follow.

The Company's balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong. As of August 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.0 billion and available liquidity was nearly $1.9 billion. During the quarter, CMC repurchased 974,462 shares of common stock valued at $50.0 million in the aggregate. As of August 31, 2025, $205.0 million remained available under the current share repurchase authorization.

On October 15, 2025, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on October 30, 2025. The dividend, to be paid on November 13, 2025, marks the 244th consecutive quarterly payment by the Company.

Business Segments - Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 Review

North America Steel Group product demand remained stable during the quarter. Shipments of finished steel products grew by 3.0% relative to the prior year period and were unchanged relative to the third quarter. The pipeline of potential future construction projects remained healthy as indicated by CMC's downstream bidding activity and the record level of the Dodge Momentum Index, which measures the value of projects entering the planning phase. Downstream backlog volumes declined by a mid-single digit percentage year-over-year due to more disciplined commercial selectivity relating to project margin goals and risk profile. The backlog remains well-sized by historical standards and is positioned to support steel shipments over the coming quarters. Shipments of merchant products grew compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 as CMC increased its ability to serve West Coast customers from the Arizona 2 micro mill.

Margins on steel products maintained an upward trajectory during the quarter, increasing by $69 per ton on a sequential basis. Compared to the third quarter, the average selling price for steel products improved by $23 per ton, while scrap costs declined by $46 per ton. Price levels increased throughout the quarter, with steel product metal margins exiting the fourth quarter approximately $31 per ton above the average for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the North America Steel Group increased 18.0% to $239.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 from $202.9 million in the prior year period and by 33.1% compared to $179.9 million in the third quarter. The year-over-year improvement was driven by higher margins over scrap costs on steel products as well as positive contributions from CMC's TAG program, partially offset by lower margins over scrap on downstream products. TAG benefits during the fourth quarter reflect solid execution across a number of ongoing initiatives, including melt shop and rolling mill yield enhancement, scrap cost optimization, logistics optimization and reduced alloy consumption. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the North America Steel Group was 14.8%, up from 13.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

EBG fourth quarter net sales of $221.8 million increased by 13.4% compared to the prior year period and 12.3% from the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment of $50.6 million was up 19.1% year-over-year and 23.8% sequentially. Improved segment profitability on a year-over-year basis was driven by record Tensar performance that benefited from solid demand and enhanced cost efficiency. Financial results for CMC Construction Services, CMC Impact Metals, and Performance Reinforcing Steel ("PRS") also improved on a year-over-year basis. Net sales and margins within CMC Construction Services benefited from initiatives to standardize commercial practices and grow store traffic, while strong project-related demand continued to propel PRS performance. Indications of future market conditions remained encouraging with project quotes and new planning activity at healthy levels. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.8% improved by 110 basis points compared to the prior year period and was the highest on record.

Market conditions for the Europe Steel Group improved modestly from the third quarter. Demand continued to normalize as a result of solid Polish economic growth, while on the supply side, import flows ticked up slightly from recent levels, but remained well below the disruptive levels of a year ago. Metal margin expanded by $24 per ton sequentially in the fourth quarter, driven by a $5 per ton increase in average selling price and a $19 per ton decline in scrap costs. Financial results continued to benefit from an extensive cost management program that has meaningfully reduced controllable costs.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Europe Steel Group increased to $39.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 from a loss of $3.6 million in the prior year period and positive adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 million in the third quarter. The year-over-year improvement was driven by the receipt of a $30.7 million CO 2 credit, as well as higher metal margins, increased shipment volumes, and strong cost performance. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the Europe Steel Group of 14.8% increased from (1.6%) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Outlook

Mr. Matt said, "We expect consolidated financial results in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 to be generally consistent with those of the fourth quarter. Finished steel shipments within the North America Steel Group are anticipated to follow normal seasonal trends, while our adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to increase sequentially on higher steel product margins over scrap. While we expect financial results for the Emerging Businesses Group to decline on a sequential basis due to seasonality, we believe they will improve year-over-year. Our Europe Steel Group will receive the second tranche of the annual CO 2 credit in the amount of approximately $15 million during the first quarter, but less than the $30.7 million recovered during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Excluding this credit, adjusted EBITDA for our Europe Steel Group is likely to be around breakeven as seasonal factors weigh on profitability."

Mr. Matt concluded, "As we enter fiscal 2026, I continue to be enthusiastic about the long-term outlook for our company and our ability to create significant value for our shareholders. We remain focused on executing against our strategic plan, which we expect to deliver meaningful and sustained enhancements to our margins, earnings, cash flow generation, and return on capital. We will achieve these results by leveraging our TAG operational and commercial excellence program to get more out of our existing enterprise, continuing to drive value-accretive organic growth projects, and adding complementary early-stage construction solutions that customers value, including the new growth platform that will be provided by our pending acquisitions of Foley and CP&P. We are confident these efforts will position CMC to take full advantage of powerful structural trends in the domestic construction market for years to come."

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands, except per ton amounts)

8/31/2025

5/31/2025

2/28/2025

11/30/2024

8/31/2024

8/31/2025

8/31/2024 North America Steel Group



























Net sales to external customers

$ 1,616,078

$ 1,562,286

$ 1,386,848

$ 1,518,637

$ 1,559,520

$ 6,083,849

$ 6,309,730 Adjusted EBITDA

239,416

179,936

136,954

186,179

202,865

742,485

944,388 Adjusted EBITDA margin

14.8 %

11.5 %

9.9 %

12.3 %

13.0 %

12.2 %

15.0 %





























External tons shipped



























Raw materials

374

385

312

339

360

1,410

1,452 Rebar

544

534

503

549

522

2,130

2,024 Merchant bar and other

244

264

243

241

237

992

945 Steel products

788

798

746

790

759

3,122

2,969 Downstream products

366

355

298

356

361

1,375

1,394





























Average selling price per ton



























Raw materials

$ 881

$ 809

$ 956

$ 874

$ 866

$ 876

$ 874 Steel products

882

859

814

812

843

842

882 Downstream products

1,214

1,212

1,221

1,259

1,311

1,226

1,346





























Cost of raw materials per ton

$ 649

$ 617

$ 713

$ 677

$ 664

$ 661

$ 654 Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 314

$ 360

$ 338

$ 323

$ 321

$ 333

$ 348





























Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 568

$ 499

$ 476

$ 489

$ 522

$ 509

$ 534





























Emerging Businesses Group



























Net sales to external customers

$ 221,753

$ 197,454

$ 158,864

$ 169,415

$ 195,571

$ 747,486

$ 717,397 Adjusted EBITDA

50,630

40,912

23,519

22,660

42,519

137,721

129,530 Adjusted EBITDA margin

22.8 %

20.7 %

14.8 %

13.4 %

21.7 %

18.4 %

18.1 %





























Europe Steel Group



























Net sales to external customers

$ 263,294

$ 247,590

$ 198,029

$ 209,407

$ 222,085

$ 918,320

$ 848,566 Adjusted EBITDA

39,098

3,593

752

25,839

(3,622)

69,282

22,517 Adjusted EBITDA margin

14.8 %

1.5 %

0.4 %

12.3 %

(1.6) %

7.5 %

2.7 %





























External tons shipped



























Rebar

117

88

100

107

98

412

364 Merchant bar and other

257

271

210

206

221

944

870 Steel products

374

359

310

313

319

1,356

1,234





























Average selling price per ton



























Steel products

$ 668

$ 663

$ 612

$ 639

$ 667

$ 647

$ 663





























Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 351

$ 370

$ 337

$ 370

$ 383

$ 357

$ 383





























Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 317

$ 293

$ 275

$ 269

$ 284

$ 290

$ 280

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands)

8/31/2025

5/31/2025

2/28/2025

11/30/2024

8/31/2024

8/31/2025

8/31/2024 Net sales to external customers



























North America Steel Group

$ 1,616,078

$ 1,562,286

$ 1,386,848

$ 1,518,637

$ 1,559,520

$ 6,083,849

$ 6,309,730 Emerging Businesses Group

221,753

197,454

158,864

169,415

195,571

747,486

717,397 Europe Steel Group

263,294

247,590

198,029

209,407

222,085

918,320

848,566 Corporate and Other

13,393

12,654

10,635

12,143

18,973

48,825

50,279 Total net sales to external customers

$ 2,114,518

$ 2,019,984

$ 1,754,376

$ 1,909,602

$ 1,996,149

$ 7,798,480

$ 7,925,972





























Adjusted EBITDA



























North America Steel Group

$ 239,416

$ 179,936

$ 136,954

$ 186,179

$ 202,865

$ 742,485

$ 944,388 Emerging Businesses Group

50,630

40,912

23,519

22,660

42,519

137,721

129,530 Europe Steel Group

39,098

3,593

752

25,839

(3,622)

69,282

22,517 Corporate and Other

(50,716)

(36,952)

(34,852)

(386,245)

(25,189)

(508,765)

(127,758) Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 278,428

$ 187,489

$ 126,373

$ (151,567)

$ 216,573

$ 440,723

$ 968,677

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended August 31,

Year Ended August 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales

$ 2,114,518

$ 1,996,149

$ 7,798,480

$ 7,925,972 Costs and operating expenses:















Cost of goods sold

1,721,710

1,673,087

6,578,324

6,567,287 Selling, general and administrative expenses

180,218

170,612

700,234

668,413 Interest expense

12,145

12,142

45,498

47,893 Litigation expense

3,776

-

362,272

- Asset impairments

3,436

6,558

4,607

6,708 Net costs and operating expenses

1,921,285

1,862,399

7,690,935

7,290,301 Earnings before income taxes

193,233

133,750

107,545

635,671 Income tax expense

41,452

29,819

22,883

150,180 Net earnings

$ 151,781

$ 103,931

$ 84,662

$ 485,491

















Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 1.36

$ 0.91

$ 0.75

$ 4.19 Diluted

1.35

0.90

0.74

4.14

















Cash dividends per share

$ 0.18

$ 0.18

$ 0.72

$ 0.68 Average basic shares outstanding

111,677,574

114,703,599

112,994,381

115,844,977 Average diluted shares outstanding

112,705,122

115,931,570

114,086,750

117,152,552

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data)

August 31, 2025

August 31, 2024 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,043,252

$ 857,922 Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,186 and $3,494)

1,201,680

1,158,946 Inventories

934,310

971,755 Prepaid and other current assets

314,372

285,489 Assets held for sale

1,204

18,656 Total current assets

3,494,818

3,292,768 Property, plant and equipment:







Land

170,823

165,674 Buildings and improvements

1,206,672

1,166,788 Equipment

3,477,813

3,317,537 Construction in process

449,616

261,321



5,304,924

4,911,320 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

(2,562,151)

(2,334,184) Property, plant and equipment, net

2,742,773

2,577,136 Intangible assets, net

210,815

234,869 Goodwill

386,846

385,630 Other noncurrent assets

336,582

327,436 Total assets

$ 7,171,834

$ 6,817,839 Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 358,373

$ 350,550 Accrued contingent litigation-related loss

362,272

- Other accrued expenses and payables

493,879

445,514 Current maturities of long-term debt

44,289

38,786 Total current liabilities

1,258,813

834,850 Deferred income taxes

184,645

276,908 Other noncurrent liabilities

225,044

255,222 Long-term debt

1,310,006

1,150,835 Total liabilities

2,978,508

2,517,815 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued

129,060,664 shares; outstanding 111,189,136 and 114,104,057 shares

1,290

1,290 Additional paid-in capital

406,916

407,232 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(25,251)

(85,952) Retained earnings

4,507,114

4,503,885 Less treasury stock, 17,871,528 and 14,956,607 shares at cost

(697,003)

(526,679) Stockholders' equity

4,193,066

4,299,776 Stockholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests

260

248 Total stockholders' equity

4,193,326

4,300,024 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,171,834

$ 6,817,839

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Year Ended August 31, (in thousands)

2025

2024 Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:







Net earnings

$ 84,662

$ 485,491 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash flows from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

285,877

280,367 Stock-based compensation

37,053

45,066 Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes

(98,304)

(15,319) Write-down of inventory

2,473

5,098 Unrealized gain on undesignated commodity hedges

(2,804)

(1,962) Asset impairments

4,607

6,708 Net loss on sales of assets

1,827

3,321 Litigation expense

362,272

- Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions

(2,786)

(6,748) Other

1,644

3,553 Changes in operating assets and liabilities

38,549

94,133 Net cash flows from operating activities

715,070

899,708 Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(402,821)

(324,271) Proceeds from government assistance related to property, plant and equipment

50,000

- Proceeds from insurance

2,237

- Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

5,758

756 Other

(1,946)

513 Net cash flows used by investing activities

(346,772)

(323,002) Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net

147,724

- Repayments of long-term debt

(41,480)

(36,346) Debt issuance and extinguishment

(622)

- Proceeds from accounts receivable facilities

35,979

175,322 Repayments under accounts receivable facilities

(35,979)

(183,347) Treasury stock acquired

(198,822)

(182,932) Tax withholdings related to share settlements, net of purchase plans

(8,823)

(7,595) Dividends

(81,433)

(78,868) Contribution from non-controlling interest

12

7 Net cash flows used by financing activities

(183,444)

(313,759) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

1,495

891 Increase in cash and cash equivalents

186,349

263,838 Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

859,555

595,717 Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 1,045,904

$ 859,555









Supplemental information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$ 116,161

$ 158,455 Cash paid for interest

51,078

49,463









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,043,252

$ 857,922 Restricted cash

2,652

1,633 Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,045,904

$ 859,555

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided below.

Adjusted EBITDA, core EBITDA, core EBITDA margin and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings on a diluted per share basis. Core EBITDA margin is defined as core EBITDA divided by net sales. The adjustment "Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions" represents the recognition of deferred revenue from 2016 and 2017 resulting from the Company's participation in the New Markets Tax Credit program provided for in the Community Renewal Tax Relief Act of 2000 during the development of a micro mill, spooler and T-post shop located in eligible zones as determined by the Internal Revenue Service. The adjustment "Litigation expense" represents a provision recorded in the three months ended November 30, 2024 related to the judgment in the Pacific Steel Group litigation and, with respect to subsequent periods, interest expense on the judgment amount.

During the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, the Company modified its method of calculating adjusted EBITDA to exclude the impact of unrealized gains and losses on undesignated commodity derivatives. This change was primarily driven by heightened volatility in copper forward markets, which introduced significant non-cash fluctuations unrelated to core operations. By removing this volatility, the revised metric provides a more representative view of operating performance and cash-generating capability. Accordingly, the Company evaluated the impact of this change on prior-period disclosures and has recast adjusted EBITDA, core EBITDA, core EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share for all periods presented in this press release to conform to this presentation.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as alternatives to, the most directly comparable measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information to management, investors, analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as they allow: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our underlying business operational performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial performance.

A reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted EBITDA and core EBITDA is provided below:





Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands)

8/31/2025

5/31/2025

2/28/2025

11/30/2024

8/31/2024

8/31/2025

8/31/2024 Net earnings (loss)

$ 151,781

$ 83,126

$ 25,473

$ (175,718)

$ 103,931

$ 84,662

$ 485,491 Interest expense

12,145

10,864

11,167

11,322

12,142

45,498

47,893 Income tax expense (benefit)

41,452

26,386

10,627

(55,582)

29,819

22,883

150,180 Depreciation and amortization

72,480

72,376

70,584

70,437

72,190

285,877

280,367 Asset impairments

3,436

785

386

-

6,558

4,607

6,708 Unrealized (gain) loss on

undesignated commodity

hedges

(2,866)

(6,048)

8,136

(2,026)

(8,067)

(2,804)

(1,962) Adjusted EBITDA

278,428

187,489

126,373

(151,567)

216,573

440,723

968,677 Non-cash equity compensation

9,237

9,546

8,038

10,232

9,173

37,053

45,066 Settlement of New Markets Tax

Credit transactions

-

(2,786)

-

-

(6,748)

(2,786)

(6,748) Litigation expense

3,776

3,776

4,720

350,000

-

362,272

- Core EBITDA

$ 291,441

$ 198,025

$ 139,131

$ 208,665

$ 218,998

$ 837,262

$ 1,006,995





























Net sales

$ 2,114,518

$ 2,019,984

$ 1,754,376

$ 1,909,602

$ 1,996,149

$ 7,798,480

$ 7,925,972 Core EBITDA margin

13.8 %

9.8 %

7.9 %

10.9 %

11.0 %

10.7 %

12.7 %

A reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted earnings is provided below:





Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands, except per share data)

8/31/2025

5/31/2025

2/28/2025

11/30/2024

8/31/2024

8/31/2025

8/31/2024 Net earnings (loss)

$ 151,781

$ 83,126

$ 25,473

$ (175,718)

$ 103,931

$ 84,662

$ 485,491 Asset impairments

3,436

785

386

-

6,558

4,607

6,708 Settlement of New Markets Tax

Credit transactions

-

(2,786)

-

-

(6,748)

(2,786)

(6,748) Litigation expense

3,776

3,776

4,720

350,000

-

362,272

- Unrealized (gain) loss on

undesignated commodity hedges

(2,866)

(6,048)

8,136

(2,026)

(8,067)

(2,804)

(1,962) Total adjustments (pre-tax)

$ 4,346

$ (4,273)

$ 13,242

$ 347,974

$ (8,257)

$ 361,289

$ (2,002) Related tax effects on adjustments

(1,162)

765

(2,946)

(85,325)

1,734

(88,668)

420 Adjusted earnings

$ 154,965

$ 79,618

$ 35,769

$ 86,931

$ 97,408

$ 357,283

$ 483,909 Net earnings (loss) per diluted share(1)

$ 1.35

$ 0.73

$ 0.22

$ (1.54)

$ 0.90

$ 0.74

$ 4.14 Adjusted earnings per diluted share(1)

$ 1.37

$ 0.70

$ 0.31

$ 0.76

$ 0.84

$ 3.13

$ 4.13

__________________________________ (1) Net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted earnings per diluted share are calculated independently for each three month period and may not sum to the year to date period due to rounding.

